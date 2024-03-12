Longmont police make arrest following shooting on Saturday

Mar. 12—Longmont police arrested a man on Saturday after he reportedly got into a verbal argument with his significant other and fired a gun out of a window.

The man is facing charges of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a weapon, false imprisonment, harassment, reckless endangerment and reckless negligence.

According to the affidavit, at 10:33 p.m. Saturday police responded to a Longmont residence for a shooting. Upon arriving on scene, officers contacted a man and woman after watching them leave the residence. The specific address was redacted in the affidavit.

While interviewing the man, police learned that he and the woman had gotten into a verbal argument and the man shot a handgun out of the second-story bedroom window multiple times. The man told police he never threatened the woman with the gun or pointed it at anybody and he fired the gun as he felt the woman wasn't listening to him and he wanted to get her attention so he would be heard.

The woman told police the man fired the gun while they were arguing but she did not see him point the gun at her.

Police later found a tan Glock 19x in the home.