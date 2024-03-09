Longmont Pinocchio's owner reflects on 20 years in United States

Mar. 9—Longmont resident Vasi Karaivanova said she never dreamed she'd one day be a restaurant franchisee, especially not as a new immigrant to the U.S. in 2004. But two decades later, her hard work has paid off.

Karaivanova is the franchise owner of the Pinocchio's Incredible Italian restaurant in Longmont in the Harvest Junction shopping center at 210 Ken Pratt Blvd. With support from her mom, husband and two children, she keeps the restaurant open six days a week while also waiting tables and chatting with the establishment's many loyal customers.

Karaivanova stepped into her leadership role at the Longmont Pinocchio's in May of 2020. Running a restaurant during the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic was difficult, but Karaivanova said she was motivated by her immigrant background to achieve what she has today.

"The way I think, and the way I see opportunities and see life...I wasn't going to be that way if I did not come from Bulgaria," Karaivanova said. "You can feel the difference in the opportunities and everything that America is offering."

Karaivanova is from the small town of Sevlievo in central Bulgaria. Sponsored by an aunt who was already living in Longmont, Karaivanova and her mom, Galina, entered the green card lottery and were selected through the program to come to the United States.

April will mark the 20th anniversary of Karaivanova moving to Longmont. The milestone is especially significant to Karaivanova, as she was 20 when she left Bulgaria.

That means Karaivanova has lived in the United States as long as she's lived in her home country.

"Sometimes I think, 'Am I Bulgarian, or am I American?'" she said. "The first years are my childhood, while now, as an adult, that's when I'm forming my personality and characteristics."

Karaivanova's first job in Longmont was as a hostess at the Perkins restaurant at 2051 Main St. She spent 15 years at the restaurant, eventually working her way up to a guest service manager position. Perkins is also was also where she met her husband, Victor, who was her fellow staff member at the time.

Soon after coming to Longmont, Karaivanova also enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder to finish the college education she started in Bulgaria. Despite the challenges of working nights at Perkins and mastering English on top of her studies, Karaivanova graduated with an economics degree in 2012.

In February, the founder of the Pinocchio's chain was arrested for fraud after being accused of embezzling millions of dollars from investors. While neither Karaivanova nor the Longmont Pinocchio's restaurant is connected in any way to the alleged crime, Karaivanova said the news has sparked a lot of concern from her customers; she's gotten five to six calls a day over the past week from people asking if the Longmont location is going to close.

The concern speaks to the family-like relationship Karaivanova has tried to build between herself and her customers. Karaivanova said the consistent Sunday crowd and regulars who have been dining at Pinocchio's for years have helped keep the restaurant going.

"We wanted to make sure we created a community here," Karaivanova said. "We share our life, in a way, with customers. They give you stories of their life, and you do, too. You're just kind of creating a bond with them."

Karaivanova said that while Denver has a pretty strong Bulgarian community, she's never met another person from her home country who also lives in Longmont. Still, Karaivanova keeps her Bulgarian heritage alive within her family. Both of her kids have gotten to visit the country with her several times, and her son is mostly fluent in Bulgarian.

On the whole, Karaivanova called Longmont a very accepting community. In her 20 years in the restaurant industry, she said she's never felt like the people she's serving look down on her.

"They would be interested in where I came from, my accent," she said. "You meet people, and they want to have a conversation."