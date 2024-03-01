Longmont man arrested on suspicion of having child sexual exploitation material

Mar. 1—A Longmont man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Paul Beeler, 43, is facing one charge of sexual exploitation of a child — possession.

He is currently in custody and is awaiting a bond setting. He is set to appear in court today for his hearing on advisement.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office release, an investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task Force received information about the distribution of child sexual abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Oct. 26, a search warrant was executed at Beeler's residence on the 1700 block of Eddy Court in Longmont.

During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized and additional warrants were served to the Internet Service Provider for the uploaded data where multiple files were found in violation of child sexual exploitation.

Assisting agencies included the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and Longmont SWAT Team.