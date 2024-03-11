Longmont City Council's Tuesday meeting canceled

Mar. 11—The Longmont City Council's meeting Tuesday has been canceled.

The National League of Cities 2024 Congressional City Conference, which some local officials attend, is occurring this week in Washington D.C.

The City Council is scheduled to meet again on March 19 for a pre-session beginning at 6 p.m. in the City Council Study Session Room, 350 Kimbark St.

Immediately after its pre-session, the council will convene in the City Council Chambers, 350 Kimbark St., for its regular session at 7 p.m.