Longmont City Council meeting Tuesday canceled

Mar. 29—The Longmont City Council meeting Tuesday has been canceled, according to the city's website.

The meeting was canceled due to there being five Tuesdays in April, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The council typically has a study session on the first Tuesday of the month and a regular session on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

The Longmont Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, which consists of the council, often meets on the third Tuesday of the month.

City Council is expected to meet again on April 9 in the Council Chambers inside of the Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St., beginning at 7 p.m.