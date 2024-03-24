Longmont-area real estate, commercial deals, March 24, 2024

Mar. 24—Trust deeds

This list includes trust deeds (to secure repayment of a loan) of $750,000 or more. Information includes the borrower, lender, address or legal description of the property, date the trust deed was filed and amount.

Adam W. and Erin M. Besen: Elevations Credit Union, 4767 Summerlin Place, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $1,788,000.00

Cb 1243 Sherman LLC: Elevations Credit Union, 1243 Sherman Drive, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $1,770,000.00

Christina M. and Ian C. Spring: United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, 2835 Clear Creek Lane, Lafayette, 02/13/2024, $766,546.00

Dana Brenick: Alpine Boulder Properties LLC, Mult Prop, 02/21/2024, $924,000.00

Elevated Invest Group LLC: High Plains Bk, 901 E. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 02/15/2024, $1,053,850.00

Ellis and Heather Fowler: JPMorgan Chase Bk, 7720 N. 73rd St., Longmont, 02/22/2024, $3,230,000.00

Joseph Hake: First Western Trust Bk, 768 Gilpin Circle, Erie, 02/13/2024, $766,550.00

Kalsang Tsetan: Inspire Home Loans Inc., 1281 Nathan Place, Lafayette, 02/28/2024, $819,200.00

Kristi Stahli: Pacific Private Money Inc., 7258 Mount Meeker Road, Longmont, 02/28/2024, $895,000.00

Michael B. and Diana H. Walley: Elevations Credit Union, 2721 Meadow Mountain Trail, Lafayette, 02/15/2024, $752,000.00

Nicholas and Jessica Zangre: Westerra Credit Union, 1012 Katy Lane, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $899,000.00

Noordam Devl. LLC: Mount View Bk Commerce, 1301 Eastwind Drive, Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $850,000.00

Nora and Oury Thomas: New Am Funding LLC, 167 Salina St., Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $1,100,000.00

Phoenix Group Ltd: Flatirons Bk, 02/14/2024, $2,600,000.00

Renato Valdovinos: High Plains Bk, 2205 Collyer St., Longmont, 02/26/2024, $1,675,717.50

Village On Main Lllp: Colo. St., 600 Coffman St., Longmont, 02/22/2024, $2,625,000.00

William Ellwood: Bokf, 1378 Teton Point, Lafayette, 02/14/2024, $900,000.00

Deeds

This list includes deeds (conveying title to a property) of $350,000 or more. Information includes the seller, buyer, address or legal description of the property, date the deed was filed and amount.

1900 Folsom LLC: Thomas J. Patterson, 02/27/2024, $1,200,000.00

Adam W. and Erin M. Besen: Michael Jay Koontz, 625 First Ave., Lyons, 02/26/2024, $1,250,000.00

Alexander W. and Bethany A. Morray: Pia M. and Gregory L. Antonetti, 713 S. Roosevelt Ave., Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $625,000.00

Alexis R. Deanda Mendoza: Thomas Paul Robinson, 804 Summer Hawk Drive, Unit 11204, Longmont, 02/15/2024, $362,000.00

Allison Leia Edgar: Celine Cooper, 113 E. 15th Ave., Longmont, 02/27/2024, $443,300.00

Alpine Boulder Properties LLC: Dana Brenick, Mult Prop, 02/21/2024, $1,155,000.00

Andrew J. Uryevick LLC: Ian Alexander and Laura A. Ebersole, 1232 Atwood St., Longmont, 02/26/2024, $465,000.00

Anthony J. Carroll: Kevin Mihelich, 657 Snowberry St., Longmont, 02/15/2024, $547,000.00

Antonia Warner: Gregory Fabien and Casey Alexandra Forgues, 1031 Delta Drive, Lafayette, 02/22/2024, $705,000.00

Barlow Rentals LLC: Rss Invest Boulder LLC, Mult Prop, 02/20/2024, $848,700.00

Beacon Properties LLC: Carrie Vaillancourt, 1500 Calkins Ave., Longmont, 02/26/2024, $555,000.00

Bestdayever LLC: Lyons Devl. Co. LLC, 430 Main St., Lyons, 02/13/2024, $995,000.00

Blair B. and Lisa C. Wilcox: Kelcy E. Fowler, 2445 Windrow Lane, Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $1,087,000.00

Bolyard Invest LLC: Elevated Invest Group LLC, 901 E. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 02/15/2024, $1,850,000.00

Bsp III LLC: Black Willow LLC, 7660 N. 73rd St., Longmont, 02/21/2024, $729,300.00

Bsp I LLC: Ellis and Heather Fowler, Mult Prop, 02/22/2024, $3,800,000.00

Carolyn Mueller: Joan R. Paskewitz, 12765 Columbine Drive, Longmont, 02/20/2024, $644,000.00

Cathlin Grace Hyatt: Philip G. Freiberg, 133 Grant St., Longmont, 02/26/2024, $535,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Zachary and Natalie Curoe, 1322 Loraine Circle S., Lafayette, 02/14/2024, $750,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Kalsang Tsetan, 1281 Nathan Place, Lafayette, 02/28/2024, $1,024,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Marina Ostropalchenko, 1292 Loraine Circle S., Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $809,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Bhupesh Bharti, 1482 Loraine Circle S., Lafayette, 02/27/2024, $770,000.00

Charles R. and Karla J. Harmon: Kirk and Mary Wilkinson, 1528 Prairie Hawk Drive, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $629,000.00

Chloe Johnson: Boulder Cnty, 10384 Airport Road, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $1,750,000.00

Clint Brian and Cheryl Allyson Blackwood: Family Trust Uta Carolyn C. Garvin Trust, 9729 Niwot Road, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $2,501,000.00

Cody Clavien Belt: Betty Jeanne Schacht, 510 E. Simpson St., Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $625,000.00

Collin and Caroline Marcotte: Curtis and Grace Rindels, 1511 Mayfield Lane, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $660,000.00

Dat D. Nguyen: Timothy D. Brawner, 1250 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, 02/26/2024, $501,000.00

Denis Michel Darmon: Nicholas and Jessica Zangre, 1012 Katy Lane, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $999,000.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: Anita Small, 41 Acorn Creek Court, Longmont, 02/26/2024, $619,900.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: Thomas Shook, 2905 S. Flat Circle, Longmont, 02/15/2024, $704,000.00

Donald L. Guthals: Chester I. Jr. Palmer, 8902 Morton Road, Niwot, 02/14/2024, $924,000.00

Duane Lee and Troy Lynn Terry: Tammara K. Lockett, 1721 Montgomery Circle, Longmont, 02/22/2024, $1,119,000.00

Edward James and Carrie Darlene Trochim: Kyle Joseph and Haley Alyssa Thiem, 1881 Trevor Circle, Longmont, 02/20/2024, $650,000.00

Elizabeth McCutcheon Trust: William Edward Dunn Revocable Trust, 7191 Snow Peak Court, Niwot, 02/21/2024, $692,500.00

Endeavour Living Trust: Patricia A. Mangels Living Trust, 1512 Pinewood Court, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $579,000.00

Erica Tran: Restatement H. B Hayden Jr. Trust, 928 Cimarron Drive, Unit D, Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $679,900.00

Eric Carman: Frank Delrio, 574 Hoyt Lane, Lafayette, 02/21/2024, $755,000.00

Geoffrey L. House: Lin Zhu, 63 Avocet Court, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $470,000.00

Harolyn J. Huerta: Eunice M. Merideth, 721 Folklore Ave., Longmont, 02/21/2024, $685,000.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Amanda Ruth and Fredrick Rex Green, 255 High Point Drive, Apt. G207, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $444,200.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Jodie Leon Mares, 164 High Point Drive, Longmont, 02/22/2024, $514,800.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Dream Lake Properties LLC, 176 High Point Drive, Longmont, 02/22/2024, $530,000.00

Ian G. Koblick Revocable Trust: Heather M. Hamilton, 1601 Great Western Drive, Unit R5, Longmont, 02/22/2024, $367,500.00

Igor Jose Rodriguez: Erin M. and Adam W. Besen, 4767 Summerlin Place, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $2,275,000.00

James W. Jr. Plumb: Ramge Family Living Trust, 2600 Elmhurst Circle, Longmont, 02/20/2024, $545,000.00

Jane Hastings Rosenberg: Nora and Oury Thomas, 167 Salina St., Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $1,375,000.00

Jasen M. and Sarah L. Stephany: Aaron D. and Melissa Steiner, 392 Conrad Drive, Erie, 02/20/2024, $637,500.00

Jason and Dana Lappen: James P. Hall, 802 Carbonate Lane, Erie, 02/14/2024, $1,050,000.00

Jbk625 LLC: 3 Boxer Ind LLC, 2109 Laramie Court, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $625,000.00

Jodi Lindgren: Kristi Stahli, 7258 Mount Meeker Road, Longmont, 02/28/2024, $852,000.00

John L. and Lynne M. Shults: William Ellwood, 1378 Teton Point, Lafayette, 02/14/2024, $1,200,000.00

Jonathan Wright: Jacqueline C. McKinny, 845 Independence Drive, Longmont, 02/26/2024, $400,000.00

Joseph Fleming: Opendoor Property Trust I, 1300 Walden Court, Longmont, 02/28/2024, $492,700.00

Juan G. Molina: Katie Kavanaugh, 1019 S. Gay Drive, Longmont, 02/13/2024, $465,000.00

Kiteley Residential Properties Lllp: Colo. Front Range Properties LLC, 909 Third Ave., Longmont, 02/20/2024, $1,000,000.00

Larae Musselman: Curtis H. and Melissa C. Farmer, 8402 N. 81st St., Longmont, 02/27/2024, $400,000.00

Laura A. Meske: Opendoor Property Trust I, 1310 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, 02/28/2024, $470,200.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Dhanaraj Kandagal Maheswarappa, 1434 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $450,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Davinett LLC, 1528 Sanitas Lane, Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $438,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Sri Kanth Gurram, 637 Fieldstone Place, Lafayette, 02/13/2024, $525,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Venturebuild LLC, 1512 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $444,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Shankar Prasad and Ina Dawadi Pokhrel, 2456 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $650,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Michael Anthony Hennings, 1510 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $425,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Mariana Felicia Goldstein, 1506 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/21/2024, $450,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Manish Nayyar, 1424 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/14/2024, $507,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Jaroslav Dubjel, 628 Flintwood Place, Lafayette, 02/21/2024, $540,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Cameron James Ullrich Mc Donnell, 1544 Sanitas Lane, Lafayette, 02/15/2024, $505,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Tara Thapa, 1420 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/27/2024, $445,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Sushma Murthula, 636 Fieldstone Place, Lafayette, 02/27/2024, $505,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Robert William Obrien, 2448 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $644,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Dana Rincon Feiss, 636 Flintwood Place, Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $530,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Tobin Tom, 2472 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $633,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Angela Martin Blackstock, 653 Fieldstone Place, Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $620,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Sumit Dhanawat, 645 Fieldstone Place, Lafayette, 02/20/2024, $520,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Todd Macfarlane Straka, 1536 Sanitas Lane, Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $576,900.00

Linda M. Urick: Julie Vanorsdel Daves, 640 Gooseberry Drive, Unit 701, Longmont, 02/15/2024, $449,000.00

Lois Hutchins Living Trust: Jonathan T. Lawson, 1309 Judson St., Longmont, 02/15/2024, $497,900.00

Lois Jessup: Daniel J. Sokolov, 1011 Sonoma Circle, Unit F, Longmont, 02/13/2024, $374,000.00

Mary Nelson: Joseph A. and Cindy Stark Reid, 1265 Doric Drive, Lafayette, 02/15/2024, $750,000.00

Merlin F. Jr. and Karen S. Current: David Wetmore, 374 Wheat Berry Drive, Erie, 02/26/2024, $740,000.00

Michael E. Brubaker: Allison L. and Stephen C. Kornahrens, 415 Karsh Drive, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $730,000.00

Michael George: Dane Andrew Cash, 1425 S. Sherman St., Longmont, 02/27/2024, $514,500.00

Mikel J. Levine: Matthew Sr Champion, 1128 Meadow St., Longmont, 02/13/2024, $414,000.00

Opendoor Property Trust I: Sung Joo Yoon, 3721 Staghorn Drive, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $616,000.00

Opendoor Property Trust I: Meri Lillia Mullins, 2824 Troxell Ave., Longmont, 02/21/2024, $490,000.00

Ramona M. Staley: Quiroz Colo. LLC, 809 Hilltop St., Longmont, 02/22/2024, $370,000.00

Rhett and Mindy Bennett: Stephen A. Scales Cynthia G. Scales Family Trust, 7204 Spring Creek Circle, Niwot, 02/26/2024, $2,700,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Clifford A. and Lanette Zapfel, 1011 Joseph Place, Lafayette, 02/28/2024, $645,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Mamatha and Narendra Veeramachinani, 2680 Mondt Lane, Lafayette, 02/15/2024, $897,800.00

Robert E. Trager: Daniel T. Jefferies Trust, 1012 Boxelder Circle, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $815,000.00

Sandra Sue Farnsworth: Dylan Rea, 500 Lashley St., Unit 40, Longmont, 02/26/2024, $402,500.00

Sherman Drive LLC: CB 1243 Sherman LLC, 1243 Sherman Drive, Longmont, 02/21/2024, $2,000,000.00

Siamak Ghanizadeh Hesar: Spencer Adams and Kathryn Haid McChesney, 1704 Pioneer Circle, Lafayette, 02/26/2024, $1,040,000.00

Steven W. James: Elizabeth Laura Thomas, 2254 Watersong Circle, Longmont, 02/26/2024, $540,000.00

Todd and Jeffrey Houghton: John Tyson Trueblood Lehr, 737 Arrowood St., Longmont, 02/26/2024, $540,000.00

Vivian K. Fausset: James Shawn Lewis, 16744 Peak To Peak Hwy, Lyons, 02/21/2024, $864,000.00

Warner and Christine E. Hersey: Emily Cook, 234 Terry St., Longmont, 02/14/2024, $400,000.00

Wendy and Edward Wassom: 2025 104th LLC, Mult Prop, 03/11/2024, $2,900,000.00

Wg Longmont 2 LLC: Scott Felder Homes LLC, Mult Prop, 02/21/2024, $1,032,000.00

Windcrest Invest LLC: Colo. Affluent Real Estate LLC, 13 Telluride Place, Longmont, 02/27/2024, $370,000.00