Longmont-area home sales, March 3, 2024

TechCrunch

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Francine Bennett is a founding member of the board at the Ada Lovelace Insititute and currently serves as the organization's interim Director. Prior to this, she worked in biotech, using AI to find medical treatments for rare diseases.