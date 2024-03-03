Longmont-area home sales, March 3, 2024
Mar. 3—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Paul Gorky: 2301 Nicholson St., Pearl Venture Ltd LLC, $384,000.
Austin Coleman: 309 Fickel Farm Trail, CB Signature Homes LLC, $461,800.
Patrick and Samantha Hogan: 1756 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $600,000.
Stephen Richardson: 1054 Clara View Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $692,900.
Denim Smith: 1337 Art Drive, Fricke Custom Homes LLC, $1,027,500.
Dacono
Nickifor Gromicko: 821 Carbondale Drive, Linda and Patrick Allour, $310,000.
Joshua Pichon: 3351 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $584,000.
Girish Veerepalli: 3427 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $610,000.
Erie
Natalie and Clay Zentmeyer: 196 Ambrose St., Kara Mcartor, $469,000.
Terry and Kathy Flinn: 1820 Marquette Drive, Barbara Lynn Notre, $670,000.
Nawang Dorjee: 724 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $717,000.
Chandra and Maya Gurung: 730 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $765,000.
Jeffrey and Sara Croxall: 396 Wheat Berry Drive, Laura and Lisa Caile, $770,000.
Anthony and Jill Robertson: 1933 Merrill Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $876,700.
Christopher French: 1907 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $950,000.
Adam Norman: 1851 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $959,900.
Chad and Lacie Beardsley: 1831 Chestnut Ave., West One LLC, $1,075,000.
Shawn Moulton: 1810 Chestnut Ave., West One LLC, $1,125,000.
Firestone
Barbara Miroslavich: 728 Second St., Robbie and Leah Daniels, $410,000.
Derek and Brian Myers: 6225 Snowberry Ave., Steven and Sherri Buysse, $489,000.
Seth and Leah Mcbeth: 5426 Riverbend Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $572,000.
Miguel and Roseanna Herrera: 10416 Bountiful St., Anthony Jake Stinn, $640,000.
Fort Lupton
Arturo Flores: 1708 Aspen St., Juan and Roberto Cisneros, $350,000.
Samuel and Brittany Santillano: 1611 Wagonwheel Drive, James Thurstin, $460,000.
Frederick
Ruby Guerrero: 6111 Louisville Court, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $430,000.
Mohamed Sabrah: 6169 Taylor St., Alexandrea Estrada Lucas, $495,000.
Kylar Deluca: 7310 E Big Thompson Circle, LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $532,900.
Longmont
Connie Potter: 1703 Whitehall Drive Unit 3a, Carolyn Caylor, $399,800.
Gabriela and Fernando Gomez: 2155 Steele St., Lehao Liu, $441,000.
Parasar Adhikari: 1474 Sepia Ave., Annette and Wayne Thorsted, $449,000.
Laura Macdonald: 2247 Meadow St., Carol A Norman, $461,000.
Pablo Ajquidelacruz: 2157 Collyer St., David and Sherian Nelson, $462,000.
Matthew Szmanda: 913 Second Ave., Kave Concepts LLC, $485,000.
Kevin Terra: 2631 Denver Ave., Seana S Grady, $490,000.
Chandler Sykes: 1685 Geneva Circle, Frances Gutierrez, $515,000.
Javier Crespo: 13625 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $539,900.
Mario Duarte: 1629 Alpine St., Mohammad Miri, $542,500.
Stanley Freedman: 836 Sunset St., Timothy and Debra Quakenbush, $583,000.
Melanie and Thomas Kelsea: 1681 Geneva Circle, Ladonna Bujnowski, $590,000.
Brad and Patricia Kinder: 9236 Aggregate Blvd., Netzer Group LLC, $790,000.
Lisa and Edward Schlagel: 1958 Sundance Drive, Sachidanand and Bhuvana Desai, $920,000.
Mead
David Yoo: 2134 Angus St., Beverly and Jacob Burbach, $537,000.
Platteville
Casey and Tracy Davis: 21280 County Road 29, Jessica and Joseph Hanson, $820,000.