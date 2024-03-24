Longmont-area home sales, March 24, 2024
Mar. 24—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Richard Allbee: 1725 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $530,000.
Craig Harlan: 1684 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $580,000.
Erin and Scott Higgins: 635 Lene Lane, Charles and Wanda Eady, $680,000.
Drake
Sarah and Charles Schuetz: 2175 US Highway 34, Mitchell and Karah Peters, $875,000.
Erie
Diego Pulido: 50 Nova Court, Mark Anderson, $799,900.
Sansar and Ram Krishna: 1815 Myron Court, Lennar Colo. LLC, $835,000.
Devin and Corey Allen: 700 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $850,000.
Stacey Richter: 1792 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $989,900.
William Colohan: 2631 175th Ave., Travis Gustin, $1,025,000.
Antony and Lisa Seeley: 1132 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $1,457,700.
Firestone
Stephen and Debbie Price: 5826 Sunburst Ave., Jacquelin and Ian Pannebakker, $540,000.
Janell Fackler: 10268 Dover St., Edward and Amy Boddecker, $555,000.
Carla and Bruce Murdoch: 6678 Sage Ave., Stephen and Debbie Price, $630,000.
Colten and Jozianne Gruchow: 10099 Cascade St., Christina Lee Sing, $659,000.
Fort Lupton
Alissa Stiger: 801 Harrison Ave., Katherine Tracy, $319,100.
Jose Zabala: 500 S Denver Ave. Unit 7b, Baessler Townhomes Colo. LLC, $341,300.
Chase Fregosi: 500 S Denver Ave. Unit 8c, Baessler Townhomes Colo. LLC, $351,900.
Ryan and Mercedi Hadfield: 1606 Conestoga Trail, Darlene Van Winkle, $468,900.
Alberto Morales: 1120 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $514,900.
Nicole and Andrew Keck: 603 Raffi Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $565,000.
Sally and Sam Hasson: 612 Ryan Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $607,000.
Frederick
Carlos Gutierres: 6156 Shamrock Circle, Magaly Moralestejada, $404,000.
Aidan Dicke: 628 Sumac St., Emily Rose Trujillo, $466,000.
Jacob Higa: 5405 Lynx St., Blt Express Properties LLC, $485,000.
Waeed and Farkhonda Farkhonda: 7331 E Big Thompson Circle, LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $554,900.
Alexis and Thomas Hill: 7249 Prairie Circle, Adrian and Christina Bevel, $555,000.
Derek and Kenna Gray: 7998 Prosperity Court, William and Lisa Blakslee, $775,000.
Grover
Brian and Andrea Kinnison: 45885 County Road 110, B and Judith Rush, $264,000.
Lee Rush: 42659 County Road 112, Brian and Andrea Kinnison, $445,000.
Longmont
Sandra and Tony Pietras: 13628 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $522,900.
Alexander Raikes: 13630 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $553,000.
Graham Moy: 5891 Sunrise Place, Century Land Holdings LLC, $625,000.
Jasmina and Ranjit Hirachan: 4816 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $765,000.
Adam Shadikingsley: 4855 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $770,000.
Sawyer Nelson: 7974 County Road 22, Tad and Lisa Brooker, $1,000,000.
Mead
Janet Perry: 12880 Palisade St., William and Amy Belloso, $725,000.
Platteville
Alberto Quiroz: 16365 County Road 32, Kaye L Barney, $400,500.