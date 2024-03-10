Longmont-area home sales, March 10, 2024

TechCrunch

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Sandra Wachter is a professor and senior researcher in data ethics, AI, robotics, algorithms and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute. While at the Turing Institute, Watcher evaluated the ethical and legal aspects of data science, highlighting cases where opaque algorithms have become racist and sexist.