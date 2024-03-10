Longmont-area home sales, March 10, 2024
Mar. 10—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Jeremy Beard: 1159 Summit Vista Drive, CB Signature Homes LLC, $432,100.
Andrew Sutherland: 1434 Murrlet St., Marvin and Rechele Mcconathy, $510,000.
Margaret and David Pomeroy: 112 E Colorado Ave., David and Jane Katalinich, $555,000.
Kyle and Heather Wright: 612 N County Road 21, Jenelle L Sharpley, $675,000.
Dacono
Bruce Mastriona: 3318 Bluestem St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $584,000.
Jeffrey Blakesley: 4565 Meadow Drive, KB Home Colo. Inc., $650,000.
Erie
Pete Brown: 168 Sassafras St., Brightland Homes Colo. LLC, $710,100.
Jessica Matri: 55 Red Oak Court, Kaj Juhani Toivonen, $726,000.
Patrick Brosnan: 692 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $750,000.
Sarah and Christopher Ketter: 545 Pikes View Drive, Colter and Leann Rodgers, $785,000.
Jordan Fred: 1801 Merrill Drive, Lennar Colo. LLC, $800,000.
Michael Hendershot: 341 Poppy View Lane, Jason and Catherine Hensler, $807,000.
Nekheel Gaitonde: 1901 Merrill Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $829,000.
Jason and Margaret Krellner: 1802 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $918,900.
Alexander Larson: 510 Polaris Circle, Matthew W Guidry, $992,000.
Lorca Divale: 1223 Single Tree Lane, Nolan and Cassandra Eyestone, $995,000.
Keirsten and Pedro Malave: 1895 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $1,025,000.
Joshua Kupfner: 1821 Chestnut Ave., West One LLC, $1,190,000.
Firestone
Lilian Cardona: 173 E Fifth St., Vogeler Capital Invest LLC, $449,900.
William Mcnamee: 5429 Cove St., Barefoot Residential LLC, $604,900.
Fort Lupton
Douglas Nelson: 500 S Denver Ave. Unit 9c, Baessler Townhomes Colo. LLC, $351,300.
Eddy Perez: 908 Birch Court, S S Invest LLC, $439,000.
Freddy Delgado: 1422 Leroux St., Marie and Austin Heykoop, $511,000.
Frederick
Ryan Medina: 9050 Sandpiper Drive, Kevin M Locatis, $550,000.
Longmont
Mikah Anderson: 50 19th Ave. Apt 22, Kedrann Ann Dotson, $287,900.
Barbara Trombino: 2025 Lincoln St., David and Susan Thomas, $370,000.
Solveig Swanson: 10435 Butte Drive, Ryan C Medina, $447,500.
Patrick and Lori Lovato: 13631 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $477,700.
Jason and Kayla Bethel: 1412 Drake St., Sonam Lhungay, $490,000.
Kathleen Fischer: 1521 Drake St., Odalys and Lemuel Combs, $520,000.
Julie and Jeff Graham: 182 High Point Drive, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $520,400.
Felipe Orzuna: 13623 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $549,900.
Robert Shaw: 4673 Clear Creek Drive, Opendoor Property Trust I, $620,000.
Cynthia Serafin: 2905 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $622,000.
Terri Luebs: 7107 Maple St., Caitlin R Ascher, $705,000.
Emily and Brian Weinstein: 1494 Clover Creek Drive, Robert and Diane Rankin, $860,000.
New Raymer
James and Danelle Mertens: 61957 County Road 76, Salvadore Madera, $230,000.
Platteville
Jordan and Deanna Morris: 16497 Badminton Road S, Scott and Cindy Key, $769,000.