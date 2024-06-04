When is the longest day of the year? Info on summer solstice 2024

Summer has begun and one question on everyone's mind is, when is the longest day of the year?

When is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice will occur on June 20 at 4:51 p.m. eastern. The exact time can vary slightly each year due to the Earth's elliptical orbit and axial tilt variations.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice is the event that marks the longest day and the shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun. This happens because of the Earth's axial tilt, which is about 23.5 degrees relative to its orbit around the sun. This point on the Earth is known as the Tropic of Cancer.

Summer 2024: How to prevent sunburn this summer (it's not just about sunscreen!)

Key features of the summer solstice

The most significant feature of summer solstice is that the day has the most daylight hours in the year. It also signifies the official start of summer in many cultures.

Heat hacks: This is the best air conditioning temperature for energy saving this summer

According to the Farmers' Almanac, the sun sets slower than usual on the day of summer solstice. This is related to the angle of the setting sun. The farther the sun sets from due west along the horizon, the shallower the angle of the setting sun. However, it does not bring the earliest sunrise. The earliest sunrises of the year occur before the summer solstice.

How many hours of daylight will we get?

The number of daylight hours on the summer solstice varies depending on your latitude. The equator experiences roughly 12 hours of daylight throughout the year, so there is little variation on the summer solstice. New Jersey's geographic position in the mid-latitudes, so the daylight might last up to 15 hours.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Summer solstice 2024: When is the longest day of the year?