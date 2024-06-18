The longest day of the year in 2024 is about to happen in Milwaukee soon. Here's what to know

While the kickoff of beer garden season might be the unofficial start to the Milwaukee summer, the actual date occurs on the Summer Solstice this week. Here's what you need to know.

When is the official first day of summer?

The first official day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere is June 20, 2024, which is the summer solstice.

What happens on the Summer Solstice?

The north beach at Harrington Beach State Park is great for sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan on a warm summer day.

The Summer Solstice happens with one of the Earth's poles is tilted toward the sun at its most extreme angle, according to Space.com. In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice is in June, and in the Southern Hemisphere, it's in December.

What does the solstice mean?

Solstice is derived from the Latin words sol, meaning sun, and sistere for "to stand still," according to Space.com. All together, the word solstice means "sun stands still."

How many hours of daylight will Milwaukee get on the summer solstice?

During the Summer Solstice the sun is at its highest point in the sky and travels the longest path, which causes the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year.

Milwaukeeans will see 15 hours and 25 minutes of daylight this year. The sun will rise at 5:10 a.m. and set at 8:36 p.m.

How long is summer in Milwaukee?

In the northern hemisphere, summer starts at the end of June and lasts until the end of September. The autumnal equinox on September 22 marks the start of fall.

Is June 20 always the first day of summer?

The first official day of summer changes depending on the year. It can arrive on June 20, 21 or 22, and that's because the earth's astronomical year is 365.25 days long, according to Space.com.

What are the dates for the four seasons in 2024?

Spring : March 19, 2024 (vernal equinox)

Summer : June 20, 2024 (summer solstice).

Fall : Sept. 22, 2024 (autumnal equinox).

Winter: Dec. 21, 2024 (winter solstice).

IndyStar contributed to this report.

