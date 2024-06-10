What is the longest commute time in the U.S.? Florida cities rank on 'longest commutes' list

A 2023 survey predicted that by this year, 90% of companies will force their employees to return to the office, if they hadn’t already.

More than four years after the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic sending the world into lockdown, less and less employees are able to get away with working from their home offices or couches.

And commuting to work isn’t cheap, especially when gas prices are hovering around $3 to $4 in Florida.

Smart fuel card company Coast recently conducted a study to find the cost of commuting and which cities are most expensive for commuters in 2024.

Three Florida cities placed in the top 15 cities with the longest commutes

Here’s how long the average commute to work is in the U.S. and where it’s most expensive to commute to work in Florida.

What is the average work commute in America?

“The average American car commuter will spend 25.4 minutes per day commuting to work and 50.8 minutes round-trip,” According to Coast’s study and U.S. Census Bureau data.

“That equates to nearly 19 hours of commuting time each month, nine days of commuting time each year, and over a year of commuting time throughout one’s working lifetime.”

The average cost to commute by car in the U.S. is around $170 each month, or around $2,043 each year.

What is the longest commute time in the U.S.?

To find the U.S. cities where commuters have the longest, most expensive journeys to the office everyday, Coast analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Coast looked at the average commute time to work (in minutes) for car and public transit commuters in 100 of the largest U.S. cities and calculated the financial cost of commuting in each city.

Lakeland, Florida ranked in seventh place on the list of cities with the longest commutes, Miami ranked in 11th place. Fort Myers rounded out the top 15, in 15th place. Tampa and Orlando took 16th and 18th place, respectively.

First place was taken by Riverside, California.

Here’s Coast’s list of the top 15 cities with the longest commutes in the U.S.:

Riverside, California Stockton, California Washington, D.C. Atlanta, Georgia New York, New York Poughkeepsie, New York Lakeland, Florida Houston, Texas Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Miami, Florida Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California Baltimore, Maryland Fort Myers, Florida

Which cities have the most expensive commutes in Florida?

Only three of these nine Florida cities ranked on the national top 15 list for the longest commutes in the U.S., but all of them have higher monthly and annual costs associated with commuting than the national averages for each value.

The national average monthly cost associated with commuting by car is around $170, but none of these Florida cities have average monthly costs under $200.

Here are the cities in Florida with the longest, most expensive commutes and the daily, monthly and yearly associated costs, according to Coast’s study:

Miami: Daily cost of commuting is $10.22, monthly cost is $224.75, annual cost is $2,656. Daytona Beach: Daily cost of commuting is $10.18, monthly cost is $224.00, annual cost is $2,648 Fort Myers: Daily cost of commuting is $10.18, monthly cost is $223.91, annual cost is $2,646 Lakeland: Daily cost of commuting is $10.17, monthly cost is $223.84, annual cost is $2,645 Sarasota: Daily cost of commuting is $10.17, monthly cost is $223.75, annual cost is $2,644 Tampa: Daily cost of commuting is $10.17, monthly cost is $223.67, annual cost is $2,643 Orlando: Daily cost of commuting is $10.16, monthly cost is $223.46, annual cost is $2,641 Palm Bay: Daily cost of commuting is $10.15, monthly cost is $223.31, annual cost is $2,639 Jacksonville: Daily cost of commuting is $10.14, monthly cost is $22317, annual cost is $2,637

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Three Florida cities top this list of most expensive cities for commuters