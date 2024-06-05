Longboat Democrats urge governor to remove Ziegler from School Board

Sarasota County School Board Member Bridget Ziegler recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the board meeting Feb. 6, 2024. She has refused to step down despite a resolution passed by the board.

LBK Democrats: DeSantis

We believe that Gov. Ron DeSantis should remove Bridget Ziegler from the Sarasota County School Board now.

The board has called for her resignation, naming her continued participation on the board a “distraction to the business of the School Board.”

Her presence only magnifies the divisiveness between and among board members on highly sensitive issues. The constant references to her in the press can only disturb and confuse school-age children and undermine the faith of their parents in a school board that needs to be focused on policies that are inclusive and promote the value of public education for all students.

This focus on controversy diminishes the board’s ability to do its job.

As Ziegler refuses to step down and put our children first, only the governor has the power to remove her from her position on the board. We as Sarasota County residents cannot understand his continued refusal to remove her.

Sarasota County School Board Member Bridget Ziegler was not present during the board's May 21, 2024, meeting.

She has lost the confidence of her own board and much of the community that elected her.

The governor can appoint a replacement to her seat; and if she is removed before July 22, her replacement will have to stand for election this August, which will allow residents of Sarasota County to choose her successor.

Executive Committee of the Longboat Key Democratic Club, on behalf of the club: Lucie Lapovsky, president; Nancy Greenhouse, vice president; Ann Roth, secretary; Andy Maass, treasurer

State goes to bat for HOA residents

I thank Gov. Ron DeSantis dearly for passing HB 1203 and our Florida legislators for working so hard for the residents of homeowner association communities.

The legislators went to the front line to do combat against aggressive, overbearing and self-righteous HOA board members and their management teams, who became pompous dictators over the community they manage.

We are missing another group: the attorneys who file fraudulent liens and fines, which can cost homeowners enough to lose their homes and their life savings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis laughs during a press conference at South Street City Oven Bar and Grill in Naples on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He held the press conference to sign the “Live Local Act,” which aims to help create more affordable housing in the state.

Just because attorneys can pass a bar exam does not mean they are competent or mentally stable. They must abide by the rules of professional conduct but many times when complainants who do file, their complaint falls on deaf ears.

Under HB 1203, which takes effect July 1, HOAs will be restricted from some of the most complained-about rules and fines and required to be more transparent.

Thank you to the legislators for doing an outstanding job that many past Florida legislators failed to do.

Elizabeth Martin Sullivan, Braden River

Lower property tax rate

President Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies have erased over a decade of prosperity in America.

Sarasota is no exception. Prices are skyrocketing. Families are struggling. People need help. My family has felt the spike in monthly bills as costs have surged with inflation just like everyone else’s.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family feel it, too. That’s why the governor signed into law over $4 billion in tax relief for Florida families and seniors. And why I’m joining him in calling for additional tax relief here in Sarasota County.

I’m calling to roll back the property tax rate to a more than 25-year low to help property owners, reeling from unexpected spikes in monthly costs, feel some type of relief.

Sarasota County Commissioner Neil Rainford, pictured here during a May 22, 2024, commission meeting.

Sarasota County already ranks as the county with the second lowest property tax rate of Florida’s 67 counties, but we should be first.

Gov. DeSantis appointed me as a Sarasota County commissioner because he knew I was a tried-and-true fiscal conservative. Let’s join together and deliver tax relief to Sarasota County residents.

Neil Rainford, Sarasota, Sarasota County commissioner, District 3

Jurors deserve respect, not harassment

The vitriolic rhetoric following former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial is horrible. I am particularly upset about the total disrespect for the jurors.

These individuals did not volunteer for the job. Rather, they answered the call of duty. They gave up weeks of their lives. They did the job to the best of their abilities.

People react after former President Donald Trump is convicted in his criminal trial in New York City on May 30, 2024.

And, in return for performing their civic duty, they now must fear doxing, harassment and perhaps physical harm to themselves and their families. The hate speech must end.

Beth Spencer, Sarasota

Indoctrination bad, unless it’s conservative

The hypocrisy exhibited by Gov. Ron DeSantis during his speech June 1 at New College of Florida was astounding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up three bills that he signed during a May 15, 2023, signing ceremony on the New College of Florida campus. One of the bills banned the use of state funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida's universities and colleges.

On the one hand DeSantis labels all universities and colleges as indoctrination centers. Yet at the same time the transformation that he forced onto New College is converting it from a highly regarded diverse learning center into a role model for conservative indoctrination.

Seems indoctrination is good as long as it’s as defined by DeSantis.

Gregory Martin, Bradenton

Library programs boost summer reading

Re “Summer adventures await in Sarasota County's libraries,” June 2: As someone whose deep love of reading began because my mother took me and my siblings regularly to our public library, kudos to our Sarasota County library system for its robust, creative and just plain fun summer reading initiatives that do so much to keep children reading and learning while school is out.

The Sarasota County Libraries system has 10 branches, a history center and a mobile library.

Our public libraries are one of the very few institutions where every single one of us is welcome. In Sarasota County last year, that meant 1.8 million physical and digital materials borrowed; more than 110,000 library program participants; and 2.5 million internet sessions through library Wi-Fi.

Reading opens up the whole world to us. That’s why I’m proud to support the Library Foundation for Sarasota County, which champions strong public libraries, supports innovation and helps extend the library system’s reach to every Sarasota County resident.

Ilene Denton, Sarasota, vice president, Library Foundation for Sarasota County

Strong libraries benefit kids, parents

I want to thank you for publishing the recent article about library summer learning (“Summer adventures await in Sarasota County's libraries,” June 2).

As a young parent, it is so nice to have a strong library system that can help the kids (and us parents) make it through the dog days with the kids also having fun (and free) opportunities to learn.

Covering programs like this in your newspaper helps make our library system and our community so great!

Fletcher Rush, Library Foundation of Sarasota County board member

Republicans do anything for Trump’s favor

I don’t think it’s overly dramatic to say we are facing one of the most important elections of our lives.

Democracy hangs in the balance, and we need to take a hard look at the current and former presidents, along with all members of Congress, and hold them to account for the actions they are taking.

I am disgusted at the lengths to which the people who have been elected to Congress will prostitute themselves to gain favor with the former president. Almost to a person, he has called them names and mocked them, and yet these are the same people who can’t line up fast enough to show they are on his “team.”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., on June 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, actually representing the people who elected them has given way to a free-for-all.

Maybe we should just give all of them helmets and pads and let them fight it out on a football field. They certainly aren’t doing anything else.

Dianne Robertson, Sarasota

Animal testing ineffective, unethical

As a PETA member who suffers from a genetic condition, I was appalled by the May 24 guest column accusing animal rights activists of “risking the future of medical research” when animal experimenters are wasting time and money testing drugs on macaques and other sentient animals.

These animals feel pain, sadness, joy and love, just as humans do, which makes experimenting on them unethical as well as unnecessary and ineffective.

They deserve compassion and consideration, regardless of whether they’re endangered or whether experimenters − or anyone else − think they’re “useful.”

Even if experiments on animals weren’t inhumane, they don't lead to relevant treatments for humans. They only cause suffering while diverting funds from modern and effective research methods, including in vitro studies and cutting-edge technology.

Heather Moore, Sarasota

