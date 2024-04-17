How long do tornadoes last? Answering Iowans' common questions about twisters.

Iowans are no strangers to tornadoes, and when the threat is present, we understand what our responsibilities are.

Stay informed and stay safe.

But what else do we know about tornadoes?

Severe weather triggered tornadoes in parts of Iowa on April 16, just weeks before May, the month that will have the highest risk for tornadoes in Iowa this year due to a change in weather patterns.

Despite the activity Iowa may see soon, AccuWeather predicts between 1,250 to 1,375 tornadoes across the country this year, less than in 2023.

As tornado season continues, here are common questions about twisters, answered.

How long do tornadoes last?

The average time a tornado is on the ground for is about five minutes, according to NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, but the time can range from an instant to several hours.

Where do tornadoes occur?

They can occur anywhere in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes are “most common in the central plains east of the Rocky Mountains and west of the Appalachians.”

How fast can tornadoes travel?

A typical tornado travels at around 10-20 miles per hour, according to NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory. Tornadoes can be almost stationary to moving more than 60 mph.

Can tornadoes happen at night?

Yes. Tornadoes can occur at any time of day, but most occur from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., USA TODAY reported in 2022.

