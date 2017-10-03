Longtime Gun Owner Ashton Kutcher Says 'Enough Is Enough' After Vegas Massacre

In the wake of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, actor/hunter Ashton Kutcher joined a growing call for stricter gun control laws.

The former “That ’70s Show” star used Twitter late Monday to call on people to pray for the 59 people killed and hundreds injured after 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire onto a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Check out his series of tweets here:

Let's pray. Then let's change the law. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 3, 2017

I've had a gun since I was 12 yrs old but enough is enough. I'm a hunter and a sportsman but No body needs these weapons. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 3, 2017

There's a middle ground here let's get to the table and find it. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 3, 2017

All prayers to the victims of this devastating loss of love, life, and innocence. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 3, 2017

A host of other celebrities also called for new legislation which may curb future mass shootings.

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan@realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

This day sucks. It sucks to see this happen again and again. It sucks that these dear souls lost their lives to a machine that loves violence. It sucks knowing that nothing at all will be done to curb it. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 2, 2017

