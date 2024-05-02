Long-time EMT trains next generation to help fill gaps

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Les Mennenga has been an EMT for over 30 years, but now, 30 years later, he is in charge of preparing the next generation of Emergency Medical Technicians. Including helping these six prepare for their next certification. In a few weeks, they will move on from being EMT basics to EMT paramedics.

“I’ll be a paramedic. Learn how to do IVs,” Mennenga said. “What more in depth medical training than what I currently do.”

They are using special training dummies and a ambulance simulator from OSF hospital to simulate real life situations. Especially ones that they won’t see often in the field.

“It’s a great tool that we have all this stuff, it allows us to get the training without necessarily having experience in some of the stuff that we’re learning about,” Mason Tuttle, one of the EMT’s going through Mennenga’s class said. “You just won’t see it in the field. Yeah, I mean, some of it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see it.”

All across central Illinois, whether it be in urban, suburban or rural areas, there is a need for more EMT’s.

“We’re overworked. Not always the best paid. But the rewarding part is getting the job

People in communities like sherman illinois, just outside of springfield, are waiting 15 minutes on average for ambualnces.

It’s because there are only a handful of manned ambulances that have to cover the entirety of Sangamon County.

It’s an issue every county is facing, and les says he’s only seen the problem grow.

“Lower pay is affected retention. And then there’s recruitment. You know, we’re always trying to recruit more people for agencies, and over time, the call volume is increased for all the agencies, everybody’s got a higher call volume.

The job isn’t for the faint hearted, but there are plenty of opportunities for people to try it out, especially at volunteer fire departments.

“If you have the ability to get on a volunteer department, about everywhere around you, especially if you’re in rural communities, they have volunteer fire departments,” Mennenga said. “Start there, you can even be in high school and join the cadet program.”

But it’s why classes like his are so important.

“When I have these biases, the brand new EMT’s tried to stress that, you know, it’s more than just adrenaline more than the blue light, we can actually make an impact and when that switch happens with them. That’s pretty refreshing,” Mennenga said.

