Long-time Corbin tourism director resigning to head Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

Apr. 4—CORBIN — Long-time Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Director Maggy Monhollen announced her resignation this week.

Commission members accepted her resignation at a special-called meeting on Monday. Monhollen first began her job as the Tourism Director in September 2014 after being initially hired as associate director that January.

Now 10 years later, she has accepted a position as the manager of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, requiring her to leave her position at the tourism board.

"It is a very bittersweet time," Monhollen said. "My tenure with Corbin has been such a blessing to me. Working with the tourism board in hand with the city to work on growth and improvement has been an awesome experience. I am so grateful to the community for all of the support and kindness that they have shown me over the years. You couldn't find a better group of people to work with. It is very humbling. I've given all the love that I could and my sole intent was to have positive impact on people's lives. It is my greatest hope that the tourism commission and the city of Corbin continue to grow...

"I'm also excited to work within the region and in a capacity to have a positive impact on Corbin and that will be an attraction that will continue to make Corbin a great destination," she continued. "This is an opportunity that is going to allow me to grow both professionally and personally. When you are in a leadership position, you constantly have to take opportunities to help you grow."

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Monhollen's love for Appalachia drew her to Kentucky — where she initially served as Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Berea.

Monhollen earned her degree in Recreation and Park Management from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master's degree in Recreation and Park Administration from Eastern Kentucky University. She is a 2019 graduate of the BRIGHT Leadership program and a 2017 graduate of Leadership Tri-County.

During her tenure with Corbin, Monhollen championed ventures geared toward town through her role as Downtown Manager as well as the outdoors, particularly through the new eight-county Appalachian Triangle.

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission announced Tuesday that they will be taking applications for the job of Tourism Director until April 12, Monhollen's last day with the city before beginning her new role with Cumberland Falls the following week.

Criteria for the job posting can be found on the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Facebook page, with all applications to be sent to info@corbinkytourism.com.