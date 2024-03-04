Long-time cat resident at Ohio shelter returns after short adoption. She needs a home

Georgia the cat has been at this Ohio shelter in Lima for over three years. Her sweet face will “win your heart over,” the shelter says.

She’s been at the shelter longer than most cats, except for a short-lived adoption, according to the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said. She was rescued from a “large hoarding situation.”

The shelter said it “learned a lot about the best home environment” for the 4-year-old cat.

Georgia is “now the most talkative cat in her room,” according to the shelter, and she loves other cats, but she has some particular home requirements.

She will thrive in homes without children or dogs, since she needs the space to decompress, the shelter said.

Georgia doesn’t like to be held either, but she will constantly ask for pets and attention.

“She does not like to be cornered or picked up, and needs a family that will let her be a cat,” the shelter said.

Lima is about 130 miles north of Cincinnati.

