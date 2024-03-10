New long-term federal budget a political give-and-take

Congress did something we haven’t seen in quite some time: That is to avoid a shutdown of the federal government.

Yes, we’ve seen that before.

This week’s $467-billion spending package is an actual budget for a large part of the federal government. It doesn’t just kick the can down the road.

It got bipartisan support in both chambers. But more than a third of the Republicans in the House voted against it. Only two democrats in the house opposed it.

There are wins for each party.

Democrats like that the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, infants, and children gets more than $7 billion. That’s a billion more than last year. They’re also happy with a big increase in spending for public housing.

Republicans got win with some cuts to department they’ve been highly critical of, like the FBI. Spending for the FBI will be down six percent. That includes a $654-million reduction to its operating budget.

Republicans also like the 7 percent cut to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as 10 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about that budget with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, who has been in the middle of that.

