Long-term closure of on-ramp to I-95 south from Rt. 896 starts Monday

Take a moment to say your temporary goodbyes to the on-ramps from Route 896 to I-95 south—because starting Monday, they'll be closed for over two years, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

The ramp closure is part of the ongoing I-95 and Route 896 interchange project, which began in May 2023. Lane closures have been intermittent in the year since then, with another round coming up this week.

Here are the upcoming closures, according to DelDOT:

Multiple lanes of I-95 in both directions between the Toll Plaza and the Route 896 interchange will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday

One lane of I-95 north will be closed between the Route 896 interchange and the Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

The on-ramps to I-95 south from Route 896 will be closed until July 2026 starting 7 a.m., Monday.

Drivers trying to get onto I-95 south from Route 896 will be detoured to the I-95 and Route 273 interchange, DelDOT said. Signs will be posted to direct drivers to take the on-ramp onto I-95 north, take exit 3B onto Route 273, head west and then take the ramp onto I-95 south.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: I-95/Route 896 interchange project closures incoming