Long term care facility for Watson Lake still being explored, says Yukon minister

Yukon Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee speaks at a news conference in Whitehorse in December. The minister was questioned in the legislature this week about long term care options for rural Yukoners. (Mike Rudyk/CBC - image credit)

Yukon's health minister says the idea of a long term care facility in Watson Lake is "still being explored," and that she's also willing to consider options for spouses to stay with their loved ones in long term care.

The issue was raised in the legislature this week by the Yukon Party's MLA for Watson Lake, Patti McLeod, who asked the minister what the government plans to do to improve care for those who require it, and also for their families.

"Yet again, the lack of long term care beds in Watson Lake is causing problems for Yukoners," McLeod said, referring to a Watson Lake couple, married for 75 years, who are now forced to live five hours apart so one of them can receive care at a facility in Whitehorse.

Due to the expense of traveling from Watson Lake to Whitehorse, along with the cost of accommodations, Lloyd Kostiuck, 99, is unable to visit his wife Evelyn , 95, as often as he'd like.

McLeod asked whether the government would "consider converting any long term care rooms in Whitehorse to accommodate couples coming in from the communities." She said there are currently no options available at any of the territory's long term care residences, for spouses who want to stay with their loved ones.

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee responded that there could and should be a place where couples can stay together during visits, as long as medical care can still be adequately provided in the same setting.

"I certainly will explore the options," McPhee said.

Growing demand for long term care

McLeod also asked the health minister about the government's plan to address the growing demand when it comes to Yukoners needing long term care.

The minister was asked if the government plans to expand on current facilities, build another residence in Whitehorse, or would consider another long term care residence somewhere in rural Yukon.

A bed at the Watson Lake hospital. The room was refurbished to accommodate patients requiring long term care before the territorial government put the plan on pause.

There are currently four long term care residences operating in the territory: three in Whitehorse, and one in Dawson City.

McPhee said her government has budgeted $76 million toward the ongoing operations of those residences, in 2024-25.

"There are some opportunities in other communities for designated places for this type of care ... This is an important issue as we go forward," she said.

McPhee said a community needs assessment is underway in Watson Lake to determine the best approach to provide long term care to residents there.

She said she understands that the community would like to see a facility built there.

"That is still being explored," McPhee said.

"A needs assessment is being done with respect to community wellness plans being done, and those are created by communities as an opportunity for long term care.

"We have aging-in-place. We support that. We look forward to providing that to Yukoners."