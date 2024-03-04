Long stand-off at German hospital ends with police overpowering woman

Firefighters carry a ladder outside a hospital in Aachen, where a 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside. Henning Kaiser/dpa

An hours-long stand-off at a hospital in the western German city of Aachen came to an end late Monday with police overpowering the 65-year-old woman who had barricaded herself in a room.

The police initially gave no information about the woman's health. But they said that no other people at the hospital were believed to have suffered injuries.

A dpa reporter at the scene saw the woman wheeled out of the facility on a stretcher.

A special police vehicle is parked outside a hospital in Aachen, where a 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside. Ulrike Hofsähs/dpa

Heavily armed police officers and rescue workers are deployed outside a hospital in Aachen, where a 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside. Henning Kaiser/dpa