Long stand-off at German hospital ends with police overpowering woman
An hours-long stand-off at a hospital in the western German city of Aachen came to an end late Monday with police overpowering the 65-year-old woman who had barricaded herself in a room.
The police initially gave no information about the woman's health. But they said that no other people at the hospital were believed to have suffered injuries.
A dpa reporter at the scene saw the woman wheeled out of the facility on a stretcher.