Long stalled Urban Renewal housing project set to restart in 2025

The Hill, the long-stalled neighborhood in Deep Deuce, is set for a reboot with homebuilder Greg McAlister. The development was originally due for completion by 2008.

Rendering of phase 3, The Hill.

An Urban Renewal housing project originally due for completion in 2008 is set to get a reboot with a new developer and homebuilder taking over where the last one left five years ago.

Bison Hill 2024 LLC., led by homebuilder Greg McAlister, said he worked with residents at The Hill to adapt original plans that date back to when the neighborhood was first pitched by scientist Bill Canfield.

“What I would have designed 10 to 15 years ago is not what I would design today,” McAlister said. “But we want to keep a design that doesn’t look like a completely different product.”

The Hill is the longest stalled development in the history of the Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority and was one of the more ambitious residential projects when it was first pitched in 2004.

Canfield was chosen to develop the 12.6 acres in 2004 and pledged to have the upscale neighborhood of 153 homes completed by 2008. More than a dozen deadline extensions were given.

Only 88 townhouses, a pool and town hall were built before the Urban Renewal Authority canceled his rights to develop the remaining property.

The biggest change is the decision to deviate from the attached town homes built by Canfield and instead build at least 20 of them as detached stand-alone homes. They would still match the facades of the original development.

What are the newly approved plans for The Hill?

The new plans, approved Thursday by the Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority, call for between 48 and 57 residences to be built over the next six years. McAlister said he is targeting a total of 54, which would drop the master plan from 153 to 142 homes.

Other changes include more plantings and trees and more pedestrian access within the neighborhood. McAlister, the lead homebuilder at Wheeler, said he has the financing to start the first phase and proceed from there.

“We've been doing urban projects for the last 15 years, most notably at Wheeler,” McAlister said. “It's exciting to take The Hill, what was done, and to take it 10-15 years later and say ‘What will we do now?’”

The agreement between the Urban Renewal Authority calls for first phase construction to start in 2025 with four more phases staggered through 2030.

Kenton Tsoodle, urban renewal director, said the agreement is structured to allow for changes should McAlister not follow the timeline as was experienced with Canfield.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Unfinished Deep Deuce neighborhood housing project in OKC to restart