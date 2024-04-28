‘A long road ahead’: Dexter man left to clean up damage from severe weather

DEXTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Dexter is left to clean up the damage from severe weather on Saturday.

No major injuries have been reported in Kansas following severe weather last week. Damage across the state mostly stayed to a minimum, but many are cleaning up what damage was done.

KSN Anchor and Reporter Adam Orduna went to Dexter to talk with residents dealing with the aftermath.

“We have debris going to the South, and the debris trail goes north, so obviously, there was rotation flinging debris both directions,” said Jim Lindly.

Photos show aftermath of severe weather in southeastern Kansas

The weather greatly damaged Lindly’s property and his family’s estate. He says he is trading one problem in for another.

“Unfortunately, I’m probably going to have to go around with the insurance company because two weeks ago we put a brand new roof on all these buildings from the hailstorm last year. And I told them I wanted to replace my cost policy two weeks ago. Whether that’s been implemented or not, I don’t know, so I may be underinsured,” said Lindly.

Jim’s 89-year-old mother was home during the storm. She was able to take shelter and come out on the other side of it uninjured.

“I knew mom was going to be okay in that tornado room in the basement. I really wasn’t worried about her as I was worried about the house being gone, but I knew she would be able to ride it out okay, and that’s where she always goes in a storm. And obviously, out here rural like this on the hill, we see a lot of storms,” said Lindly.

No lives were lost in Kansas from the storm system. Now, it is all about the clean up and when to start rebuilding.

“Anyone want to go through this I feel so sorry for them. Still, a lot of work to do and a long road ahead,” said Lindly.

Crews from the National Weather Service are starting their surveys. Results will be shared within the next few days.

