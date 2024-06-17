How long will red flag warning last for Northern California? See fire danger update

After a series of wildfires prompted evacuation orders in Northern California, temperatures in the region are expected to cool down.

Will that be enough to reduce fire risks in the area?

Not quite, the National Weather Service said.

“Gusty north winds and dry conditions will result in easier fire starts and potential for rapid fire spread,” the weather service posted on X, also known as Twitter, on Monday.

A Red Flag Warning continues through 8 am Tuesday across the Valley and adjacent foothills below 2000'.



Gusty north winds + dry conditions will result in easier fire starts & potential for rapid fire spread.



How long will red flag warning last in Northern California?

A red flag warning remains in effect for until 8 a.m. Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills below 2,000 feet, the weather service said.

Sacramento, Chico, Redding and Yuba City were among the cities affected by the warnings.

The National Weather Service issued the red flag warnings due to “gusty northerly winds,” said Jeffery Wood, a meteorologist with the agency.

“Typically, when you get a combination of gusty northerly winds and low humidity values, it leads to easier fire starts and quicker fire spreads,” he said.

Gusty winds will subside by Wednesday in the Sacramento area and the Redding area, Wood said, which will affect weather-related fire conditions.

“Generally seasonable temperatures are expected for much of the week ahead,” the weather service said Monday in an X post.

What’s in the weather forecast for Sacramento?

On Monday, temperatures in the Sacramento area are expected to reach a high of 85 degrees and a low of 61 degrees, according to the weather service’s five-day forecast.

Winds around 16 mph are expected on Monday, with gusts of 26 mph during the day and 28 mph overnight.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high temperature of 90 degrees and an overnight low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday will see a high of 89 and a low of 56.

On Thursday, temperatures will jump back to the 90s with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 56.

Friday will heat up even more with a high of 97 and a low of 61.

Over the weekend, Sacramento residents can expect triple-digit temperatures again.

On Saturday, the high will be 102 with an overnight low of 63, the weather service said.

