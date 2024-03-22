Our long overdue reality check about population growth and sustainability | Letters

he coal-burning Fayette Power Plant is co-owned by the city of Austin and the Lower Colorado River Authority. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson wants the city to shut down its portion of the plant no later than January 2029. (Credit: American-Statesman/File)

Re: March 18 article, 'Experts: Wind, solar aren’t enough'

The headline in the Statesman should remind us that sustainability and perpetual population growth are not compatible. On a global scale we can see it already with global warming and numerous other environmental disasters. Locally the growth that so many people see as a good thing has its downsides. Wildlife habitat and aquifer levels are shrinking with each new development.

Let’s face it “carbon neutral” is a fantasy unless we achieve a stable human population.

Diane W. Young, San Marcos

Rising costs aside, we can't afford

not to build new transmission lines

The cost of building transmission lines may well have tripled since 2008, as Robert Bryce suggests. However, the costs of climate change have risen even faster. Just consider winter storm Yuri, hurricane Harvey in Houston, and this month’s record Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Panhandle.

If the U.S. can spend almost $1 trillion a year on defense, it can afford to build new transmission lines. In fact, it can’t afford not to.

Philip Russell, Austin

Vote for global warming believers.

Vote as if our lives depended on it.

Texas had its biggest wildfire ever recorded and ranchers lost thousands of cattle. According to the European Union’s Climate monitoring service, Earth has shattered heat records for 9 consecutive months and the average global ocean temperature in February was the highest on record. Climate change worsens food insecurity, increases refugees, and increases heat deaths.

The book “Not the End of the World” says if countries follow through on their current climate pledges, we’d come out at 2.1 degrees C above pre-industrial levels by 2100. Without climate policies, we’d be headed toward devastating conditions of 5 degrees or more.

Fifty-eight percent of U.S. adults think global warming is caused mostly by human activities, according to the 2023 Yale Climate poll. If you believe that, then vote against any politician who doesn’t.

Vote against politicians who are fighting for their fossil fuel donors, and for politicians who will follow through on climate policies.

Don Hammond, Austin

