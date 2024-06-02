Long lines at Mexican Consulate ahead historic presidential election

It’s been a busy day for Mexican citizens Sunday. They are headed to the polls to decide who will be their next commander in chief.

In Orlando, the line stretched for couple of miles outside of the country’s Consulate near West Colonial Drive.

This year’s presidential election is particularly relevant as it could end with the first female president in the country’s history:

Climate scientist and former Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum is racing against former senator Xóchitl Gálvez, who’s backed by an opposition coalition of Mexico’s PRI, PAN and PRD parties.

Read: Marine Science Center in Volusia County set to release 4 rehabilitated green sea turtles

Against the two women is Jorge Álvarez Máynez, who gained international attention when 9 people died and 121 were hurt when a stage collapsed at his presidential rally.

According to the Latino Policy & Politics Institute - UCLA - as much as 14% of the Latino population in Florida is of Mexican descent.

Citizens of Mexico will also elect more than 20,000 congressional and local positions this election cycle, according to the National Electoral Institute.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.