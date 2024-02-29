Long Island student finds human arm on the way to school

A Long Island school student reportedly found a human arm on their way to class Thursday morning. The left arm was located near the shoulder of Siegal Boulevard near Southards Park Pond.

“Please be advised that Southards Park is closed at this time by the Suffolk County Police Department,” the Village of Babylon posted on Facebook. “An investigation is currently going on and upon further information, details will be released.”

Authorities closed the park while they investigated. Detectives don’t believe the arm was on the roadside for long before it was found.

It’s unclear whether the appendage belonged to a male or female. It’s also unclear if authorities are looking for other body parts in the area.

According to Long Island News 12, a group of students made the odd discovery around 8:41 a.m. One of them reportedly notified their father, who came to have a look. That parent then notified authorities.

ABC News identified the student who found the arm as a girl who was walking to school. Investigators are reportedly treating the situation as a homicide. The arm is said to have been tattooed and had missing fingertips on its hand.

Suffolk County police haven’t responded to a request for comment.

Police in the Bronx investigated a human leg discovered on subway tracks used by the 4 Train last week. That body part is believed to have belonged to a man who’d been run over in Soho a week earlier. It was turned over to a medical examiner.