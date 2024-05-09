Long Island smoke shop employee accused of selling illegal cannabis: SCPD

MIDDLE ISLAND, Long Island (PIX11) — A smoke shop employee on Long Island is accused of selling cannabis products on Thursday, according to police.

Kyle Robson, 21, was allegedly selling the products at Vaporization Wellness and Scents at 8 Middle County Rd., without a license around 3 p.m., according to officials.

Suffolk County Police said Robson was charged with unlawful sale of cannabis.

A smoke shop employee on Long Island is accused of selling cannabis products on Thursday, according to police. (Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

