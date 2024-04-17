Long Island pizzerias team up for fundraiser benefitting family of slain NYPD cop Jonathan Diller

More than 250 Long Island pizzerias pledged $5 from each pie sold Wednesday to help the family of NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller, who was killed during a March 25 traffic stop in Queens.

Participating shops in Nassau County include Alfredo’s Pizza in West Babylon, Enzo’s Pizzeria in Garden City and a trio of Umberto’s locations in Plainview, Oyster Bay and Wantagh.

Numerous pizza makers in Massapequa — which the Diller family calls home — were also taking part in the fundraiser. They include Crostini Pizza, Carmela’s of Massapequa and Broadway Gourmet Caterers, which is donating $5 from every pre-ordered giant pizza bagel sold.

“We are hoping we can beat our goal from the last time we did this, which was $102,200,” co-organizer Alyssa Guidice told the Daily News by text Wednesday afternoon.

When a bus transporting 40 Farmingdale High School marching band students crashed outside New York City in September leaving two people dead, Guidice and her partners, Jim Serpico and Anthony Laurino, used their Dine-Li Facebook group to coordinate a fundraiser in which 140 pizzerias combined to sell 15,437 pizzas.

This time around, dozens of Suffolk County eateries have also committed to donating a fin from every pie to Diller’s loved ones and so has one food truck operator, according to Guidice. A pair of South Carolina pizzerias are raising dough for the fallen officer as well.

Wednesday’s Long Island Pizza Strong initiative also benefits police charities Beyond the Badge NY, Project Thank-A-Cop and the Silver Shield Foundation.

Long Islanders came together for Diller in late March for a series of memorials including a candlelight vigil in Massapequa’s Brady Park, a service in nearby St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church and a burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

The 31-year-old officer was shot dead in what Mayor Eric Adams called “a senseless act of violence” allegedly committed by a career criminal who cops said they’ve arrested more than 20 times.

Lindy Jones, the man accused of shooting Diller, appeared in court Tuesday to be arraigned. Nearly 50 police officers filled the courtroom.

Diller left behind his wife, Stephanie, and their 1-year-old son Ryan.