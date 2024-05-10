Long Island pastor, 71, charged with sexually abusing teen girl in church basement

A Long Island pastor has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a teen girl in the basement of a church.

Clinton Bucknor, 71, of Huntington Station, is accused of sending inappropriate photos and texts to a 15-year-old girl and molesting the teen in the church basement in March, Suffolk County police said.

Bucknor works at the Huntington Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He was arrested Thursday morning after the girl’s sister notified police on Wednesday, authorities said. He’s been charged with sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal solicitation.

Bucknor is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives said they hope news of the arrest will inspire anyone with more information or who may also be a victim to come forward.