Long Island park body parts case: multiple arrests reported

Multiple arrests have reportedly been made in connection to body parts found on Long Island’s Southard Pond Park in Babylon last week.

Those arrests come a day after remains were found in Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, according to 1010 Wins. It’s not yet clear if there’s a connection. The two parks are separated by about 10 miles.

Those people were taken into custody Tuesday morning in Amityville, News 12 and 1010 Wins said. Suffolk County police told the Daily News they hadn’t confirmed those reports. Video posted to social media appears to show authorities leaving a home near Amityville’s 9/11 Memorial Park.

Cops began their investigation Thursday when a girl on her way to school found a man’s tattooed arm outside Southard Pond Park. Its fingertips were missing. A subsequent search of the park turned up his other arm, as well as the head, arm and leg of a female victim. Neither person has been identified. Southard Pond Park was reopened to the public Saturday.

NBC News reports Tuesday’s arrests were made about a 15-minute drive from the park where the first set of remains was found. At least two people inside the house were arrested, according to ABC News, which said police spent Monday night at the residence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.