Long Island Muslim Student Goes Missing

Yasmin Seweid, an 18-year-old Long Island resident who was allegedly attacked by three Trump supporters in a Manhattan subway station last week, has gone missing. According to police, her disappearance came just a week after the attack.

Seweid was last seen leaving her New Hyde Park, Long Island, home Wednesday, police said, adding that she was wearing a black jacket, blue sweater, black yoga pants, and black head scarf and carrying a bag of clothing at the time of her disappearance.

Last Thursday, Seweid said that she was attacked by three men, who made references to President-elect Donald Trump and called her a “f------ terrorist.”

“They kept saying, ‘you don’t belong here, get out of this country, go back to your country,’ and finally they came really close and they were like, ‘take that rag off your head,’” she reportedly said.

In a Facebook post last week, Seweid wrote:

I initially was not planning on making a post about what happened yesterday, but you will probably be seeing stories about it on the news & in the newspaper tomorrow. I take the train every single day going to & coming from class, but yesterday, something happened that I never thought would happen to me. I was harassed on the subway last night and it was just so dehumanizing I can't speak about it without getting emotional. Three white racists ripped the straps off my bag & attempted to yank my hijab off my head. They yelled such disgusting slurs at me, I was so helpless and felt defenseless. "Look it's a f------ terrorist", "go back to your country", "take that rag off your head", and so many more. Trump's name was repeatedly said & it finally clicked in my head. No matter how "cultured" or "Americanized" I am, these people don't see me as an American. It breaks my heart that so many individuals chose to be bystanders while watching me get harassed verbally and physically by these disgusting pigs. Trump America is real and I witnessed it first hand last night! What a traumatizing night. Please stay safe everyone & never let anyone take your rights away. Just thought I should share that with you all tonight.

Seweid also said in another interview that other passengers on the train did nothing.

“It made me really sad after when I thought about it,” she told the New York Daily News. “People were looking at me and looking at what was happening and no one said a thing. They just looked away.”

