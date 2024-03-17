Long Island man stabs wife, 82, to death over ailing health stress: cops

A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his ailing 82-year-old wife to death inside their home, later telling the police the stress of taking care of her was too much to bear, authorities said Sunday.

Nassau County Police found 82-year old Mary Heaton dead from multiple stab wounds inside her Wantagh home just after 11:45 a.m. Saturday, cops said. Police charged her hubby, Anthony Heaton, 74, with murder.

He used a kitchen knife to kill his wife, according to the criminal complaint against him.

“Her declining health got to him and he couldn’t take it,” Det. Sgt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County Homicide Squad, told Newsday.

Heaton drove away from the house, planning to kill himself, but returned home and called his son, who was on a 40-mile bike ride at the time, Fitzpatrick said.

Heaton greeted cops at the door, confessed what he had done and sat calmly on a couch as they investigatived, Fitzpatrick added.

Anthony Heaton was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.