Long Island lawyer pleads guilty to soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex in Rockland

NEW CITY — A Long Island attorney pleaded guilty Thursday to sending sexually explicit internet messages to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl and then arranging a meeting for sex.

Daniel Waxman, 56, of Cedarhurst, was apprehended in a sting operation by a detective posing on the internet as a teenage girl.

Waxman made plans to meet the girl during conversations that occurred between May 22 and May 31, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said in a release on Friday.

Detectives for the District Attorney's Office and Ramapo police arrested Waxman on May 31 when he came to Rockland for the meet-up.

Waxman pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted first-degree dissemination of indecent material to minors before County Court Judge Kevin Russo.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 2. The sentence can include a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, a fine of up to $5,000, and post-release supervision of up to 5 years, according to state penal law.

“With today’s guilty plea, the defendant is taking responsibility for his actions in attempting to meet a minor for unlawful reasons," District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

The Ramapo Police Department, Homeland Security investigators, and the Nassau County Police Department assisted in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Executive Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic.

The District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit handles cases involving sexual abuse and human trafficking. The unit has been a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force since 2020. The national network of 61 coordinated units represents more than 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Long Island man pleads guilty to soliciting teen for sex in Rockland