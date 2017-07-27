Long Island cop charged with sexually assaulting arrested woman

FBI photo of Suffolk County Police Officer Christopher McCoy, charged with civil rights violation, is seen in this image released in New York, NY, U.S., July 27, 2017. Courtesy FBI/Handout via REUTERS

By Gabriella Borter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Long Island, New York, police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with forcing a woman he arrested to perform oral sex on him in a police station in March.

Suffolk County Officer Christopher McCoy was expected to make his initial appearance in federal court on Long Island on Thursday afternoon on one count of violating the woman's civil rights.

The defendant, 38, and his partner arrested the woman, who was the subject of several warrants in connection with unresolved vehicle and traffic offenses, on March 16, according to U.S. prosecutors.

McCoy allegedly assaulted her in an isolated room on two separate occasions following her arrest, grabbing her by the jaw and saying, "Let's go, don't make this hard," according to a criminal complaint made public on Thursday.

The woman, who was not named in the complaint, filed a civil lawsuit in May against McCoy, his partner and Suffolk County seeking at least $5 million on each of eight counts.

McCoy was fired as a result of an FBI investigation, according to the lawsuit.

While he initially denied the charges, McCoy admitted to FBI agents on April 6 that he engaged in oral sex with the woman after they told him they had a warrant to collect a DNA sample, the complaint said. The FBI later analyzed the sample and matched it to a stain left on the woman's shirt as a result of the encounter.

McCoy's lawyer, Edward Sapone, declined to comment ahead of his court appearance.

The Suffolk County law department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the civil case.





(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Dan Grebler)