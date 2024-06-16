Long before DOJ findings of excessive force and bias, alarm raised about Phoenix PD

In the small office Poder in Action rented in a strip mall in the heart of Phoenix's predominantly Latino Maryvale neighborhood, members hung a large map of the city.

It was early in 2018, and members of the grassroots Latino advocacy group were alarmed by the number of people being shot by Phoenix police.

"We would meet every week and someone on our team would say, 'There was another shooting. There was another shooting,'" recalled Viridiana Hernandez, the organization's executive director.

Viri Hernandez, a human rights activist with Poder in Action, speaks at a news conference at Phoenix City Hall on June 14, 2022, to condemn a pay raise proposal for the Police Department.

One of Poder's members, Hernandez can't remember exactly who, came up with the idea of using a map of the city to track and pinpoint the location of every person shot by Phoenix police.

"Every time there was a shooting, we'd put a pin on the crossroads," Hernandez said. The group also kept a running tally of the total number of police shootings on the wall.

At the same time, Poder members would drive to the spot and put up a sign that read: "Phoenix police shot someone here" or "Phoenix police killed someone here," Hernandez said.

Some weeks, the shootings piled up so fast, the group barely had time to update the map.

"One of those weeks, there were like three or four shootings in one week ... and we didn't have time to change the count because the shootings were happening so fast," Hernandez said.

Phoenix police ended up shooting 44 people in 2018, more than in any other U.S. city including New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. Of the 44 people shot by Phoenix police, 23 ended in death.

What the map on the wall at Poder's office showed was that the police shootings were concentrated in "Black and Latino communities, specifically in Maryvale and south Phoenix," Hernandez said.

Concerns about police were raised and brushed off, organizer says

On Thursday, the Department of Justice released findings following a three-year investigation of the Phoenix Police Department. The probe was triggered largely by the headline-grabbing number of police shootings within the city. From 2013 to 2023, Phoenix police were involved in 142 fatal shootings, second only to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the Mapping Police Violence project.

The Justice Department's investigation found a wide range of "systemic problems" in the Phoenix Police Department that deprive people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law, including the use of excessive force, illegally detaining and arresting people experiencing homelessness, violating the free speech rights of protestors and severe discrimination against Black, Latino and Native people.

Data from thousands of traffic stops between 2016 and 2022 showed Phoenix police treated people of color and immigrants more harshly than white people, the Justice Department investigation found.

Among the many findings of discriminatory treatment, Black people were 144 more times likely than white people to be cited or arrested for low-level moving violations. Latinos were 40% more likely.

Community organizers such as Hernandez say the Justice Department's findings simply confirmed many of the complaints about police violence and police discrimination they had been raising publicly for years but were largely brushed aside by Phoenix police and city officials.

"Some of our work started with, let's think about how to work with police and how to build trust," Hernandez said. "And we found out that that's not what they wanted, that they didn't care to hear about the stories that people were facing, and that they never took accountability."

Michael D. White, a criminology and criminal justice professor at Arizona State University, said the Justice Department's report identifies widespread and deep problems within the organization.

"The report highlights deficiencies in training, policy, supervision, and accountability structures. In each identified problem area, DOJ provides evidence through specific cases, and I find the evidence to be both compelling and persuasive," White said.

White noted that some critics of the report have argued that the Justice Department “cherry-picked” cases to support their arguments.

But "in this report, there is simply too much evidence presented to make the 'cherry-picking' argument. The problems are real," White said.

Work of community group cited by Justice Department report

Poder started off battling former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration sweeps, which a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department in 2010 said relied on unlawful profiling of Latinos based on race.

But by the time Arpaio lost reelection in November 2016, Poder had begun focusing on the Phoenix Police Department. The group believed data showed Phoenix officers on the street were clandestinely arresting Latinos for low-level offenses to get undocumented immigrants deported, knowing their immigration status would be checked once booked into the Maricopa County jail, where Arpaio had allowed federal officers to conduct immigration screenings, Hernandez said.

Then, in 2017, Poder also began focusing on police violence, spurred by the deaths that year of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr. and Francisco Valdez at the hands of Phoenix police, Hernandez said.

Viri Hernandez of Poder in Action speaks during a protest on Friday, June 21, 2019, outside Phoenix Police Department Headquarters in Phoenix. After Alejandro Hernandez and Hector Lopez were fatally shot by police in separate incidents, the department has refused to give either family the police reports.

Muhaymin died while police attempted to arrest him after he tried to use a restroom at a community center in Maryvale and police discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant. At least four Phoenix police officers got on top of Muhaymin and some put their knees on his neck and head.

Valdez, 24, was fatally shot by Phoenix police in March 2017 after his mother called 911 and said she needed help with her son. His mother later said Valdez battled depression, bipolar disorder and drug use.

Poder published two reports, "We've Been Here Before" in 2018 and "Phoenix Futuro" in 2021, highlighting police violence and discrimination and demanding the city take action.

Young protesters join Poder in Action and Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro outside the Phoenix City Council building on Aug 26, 2020, to support the families of Muhammad Muhaymin, Alejandro Hernandez, Ryan Whitaker, James Garcia, Francisco Valdez and many others who were shot and killed by police.

The Justice Department's report noted that Black and Latino communities have had a "strained relationship" with the Phoenix Police Department for years and community groups have long raised concerns about discrimination.

The report cited a survey conducted in 2018 by Poder, without naming the nonprofit, of 10,000 people from mostly nonwhite neighborhoods in south and west Phoenix that found that Black and Latino respondents "reported feeling scared, anxious, nervous or intimidated when they saw a police officer or police car approaching them."

Hernandez said comments posted by followers on the Facebook page of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, the union that represents Phoenix police officers, sometimes contained language she believes was intended to intimidate the group or incite violence against Poder's members.

In 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in Phoenix, someone did show up at Poder's offices with a gun, she said.

"Thankfully, we were not there at that time," Hernandez said.

Before the DOJ, several groups focused on people of color voiced concern

Poder was not the only group that raised concerns about the Phoenix Police Department's treatment of people of color.

"The DOJ report confirms what we have been saying to the Police Department for over 40 years," said Warren Stewart Sr., pastor of the First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix. "Systemic racism is ingrained in the DNA of the Phoenix Police Department."

Pastor Warren H. Stewart Sr. preaches to his congregation at First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix on May 9, 2021.

Lola N’sangou, executive director of the nonprofit group Mass Liberation AZ said, "We are not the least bit surprised by the findings in the Department of Justice report on the Phoenix Police Department. The report offers no new revelations; it merely reiterates the problems the community has voiced for years before the DOJ arrived."

Jolynana Begay-Kroupa, executive director of the Phoenix Indian Center, said the Justice Department's findings are "pretty disturbing but definitely not a surprise to me."

The investigation found that the Phoenix Police Department discriminates against Native people, citing and arresting them for low-level offenses. Native Americans were six times more likely than white people to be cited or arrested than white people for crossing a street against a "Don't Walk" signal, the report said.

Young protesters join Poder in Action and Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro outside the Phoenix City Council building on Aug 26, 2020, to support the families of Muhammad Muhaymin, Alejandro Hernandez, Ryan Whitaker, James Garcia, Francisco Valdez and many others who were shot and killed by police.

Unhoused Native people were 26 times more likely than white people to be cited or arrested for remaining at a bus stop for over an hour, even though they make up only about 7% of the unhoused population while white people make up 68%, the report said.

Phoenix police also enforced public consumption of alcohol offenses more harshly against Native people than white people, the report said.

The Phoenix Indian Center raised some of those concerns in the past with the Phoenix Police Department as part of a community advisory group, she said.

With 160,000 Native Americans, Phoenix has the largest urban Native population per capita of any U.S. city, Begay-Kroupa said.

She suggested the Phoenix Police Department reach out to the urban Native American community to develop solutions that will end discrimination by police that harms Native people.

"For instance, cultural sensitivity that allows law enforcement to learn about why Native people have higher rates of substance abuse and suicide," Begay-Kroupa said.

"If you really have understanding of historical intergenerational trauma, that is a start," she said.

Skepticism the Justice Department report will move the needle

Hernandez at Poder said Justice Department officials reached out to the group during the investigation of the Phenix Police Department. The group told them that all of its data and reports were available online and helped connect them with families of people killed by police who said they wanted to talk.

In the end, the Justice Department's report validated many of the complaints about police violence and discrimination Poder and other groups have been raising for years, Hernandez said.

But she is skeptical the report will make much of a difference.

Viridiana Hernandez, with Poder in Action, Jacqueline Fernandez, the sister of James Garcia, and Denice Martha Garcia, the mother of James Garcia, hold a sign on July 21, 2020, outside of a Phoenix police station in Maryvale.

"I've been listening to what the city and the Police Department have been saying in the last 24 hours," Hernandez said the day after the report's release. "There has been no admittance, there has been no apology. What we have heard right now from the police union and from the city, it's the same things we have heard from them every single year."

Hernandez said she is also afraid the report could result in millions of additional dollars being spent on more policing. That is what has happened in other cities in response to Justice Department investigations, she said. Instead, she would like to see more resources devoted to housing and mental health programs.

"We want to get to the root causes," Hernandez said. "We want to bring it to a point where this city prioritizes people's life, prioritizes people's health, prioritizes people's joy."

