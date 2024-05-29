Long-delayed Baltimore County affordable housing development faces new hurdle

A Baltimore County affordable housing project that has been delayed for years due to litigation and community opposition faces another hurdle, this time from a council member, just two months after a Maryland court allowed the project to move forward.

Councilman Mike Ertel, a Towson Democrat, introduced Monday a resolution that would extend county design review guidelines to include Red Maple Place, a proposed four-story 56-unit development in Historic East Towson that was first suggested in June 2019. Effectually, the legislation would, if passed, halt the project from moving forward in its current form.

The East Joppa Road project, which Annapolis developer Homes For America is overseeing, currently lies outside of the area covered by the design review criteria, exempting it from that area’s mandated building standards.

East Towson residents and community groups like the Green Towson Alliance and Northeast Towson Improvement Association have opposed Red Maple Place, arguing it would present environmental challenges and further erode the area’s history, which once housed a community of formerly enslaved people from the nearby Hampton estate. Councilman David Marks, who represented East Towson before the county redistricted in 2022, unsuccessfully tried to downzone the property, or reduce its height and make it less dense.

Housing advocates, including a Public Justice Center attorney advocating on behalf of the local NAACP chapter, say Red Maple’s development is central to the county’s efforts to comply with a federal housing discrimination settlement.

Baltimore County is under a federal mandate to produce 1,000 units of affordable housing by 2027 to resolve a Fair Housing Act discrimination complaint brought by the Baltimore County NAACP.

The project, which the planning board approved before opponents appealed it to administrative law judges, eventually made its way to the Appellate Court of Maryland. A three-judge panel ruled in March that Red Maple Place’s development could move forward, affirming a previous county circuit court decision greenlighting the project.

The council and County Executive Johnny Olszewski have struggled for months over who has ultimate land use authority, while facing a declining population and regional housing shortage.

Red Maple Place proponents like Homes For America president Dana Johnson said Ertel’s resolution would kill the project by forcing its conformity to standards designed for single-family homes, which cap building heights at two stories, to receive a building permit.

“We believe we have literally done everything we could possibly have done to address the county’s housing needs at a critical location, and to address the concerns of neighbors who simply do not want affordable housing in their backyard,” said Johnson.

“What message does this send to the business community?” she said. “‘Please come invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in Baltimore County, follow all of our required processes for your approval, successfully defend yourself on all approvals, but be aware we might later decide that the politics have changed and we’re going to try to bank up your business by trying to derail your investment’.”

Matt Hill, an attorney representing the county NAACP, called Ertel’s resolution another “meritless attempt by the council to block” Red Maple’s development.

Ertel took issue, arguing that the resolution merely requires the project to conform to “what the neighborhood looked like, instead of a prison-like building.” He called Hill’s concerns “myopic” and overly deferential to housing development “without concerns to the cost of a community.”

Council Chair Izzy Patoka, a Pikesville Democrat, appeared to side with Ertel. Patoka mused aloud that extending the design standards to include Red Maple Place would make it consistent with the rest of the neighborhood.

“What’s wrong with having an attractive building?” he said. Marks also applauded Ertel for “listening to the community,” while Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican, criticized Ertel’s detractors for wanting to turn suburban neighborhoods into “mini cities.” Other members were silent.

The council will discuss the resolution at its May 28 meeting, before voting on it June 3.