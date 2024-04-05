A long-delayed affordable apartment development will begin construction this summer

A former Aurora Family Services facility at 3200 W. Highland Blvd. will be demolished to make way for a four-story, 71-unit affordable apartment building.

A long-delayed affordable apartment development planned for Milwaukee's near west side is to begin construction this summer after winning city approval.

The four-story, 71-unit building, with apartments for elderly people and people with disabilities, is planned for 3200 W. Highland Blvd. It will replace a former Aurora Family Services facility to be razed.

The $17.8 million development, known as Cornerstone Village, is being led by Madison-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

The Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday approved a dimensional variance to allow a larger front setback and a small rear setback than permitted under the site's zoning.

Cardinal Capital representatives told board members construction is to start this summer, with the development to be finished by the end of 2025.

Cornerstone Village was proposed in 2021 by Watertown-based Bethesda Lutheran Communities Inc., a nonprofit services provider for people with developmental disabilities.

The project received federal affordable housing tax credits − a key part of its financing package.

Developers that receive tax credits must generally provide at least 85% of a building's apartments at below-market rents to people earning no higher than 60% of the local median income.

Developers sell the tax credits to banks and other investors to raise capital for their projects. Most of the additional funds are usually provided through commercial loans.

However, inflated construction costs and rising interest rates have led many such developments, including Cornerstone Village, to run into delays. Bethesda Lutheran Communities in 2022 dropped out of the project.

A Cardinal Capital affiliate, Trinity Housing Resources Inc., bought the project site in January for $321,000, according to city assessment records.

