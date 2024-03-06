Long COVID could be linked to harsher hangover symptoms, study finds

Long COVID may be to blame for the worsening headaches, nausea, fatigue and sweats that accompany hangovers, a recent study shows.

The peer-reviewed study done by researchers at Stanford University concluded that SARS-CoV-2 infection could be related to increased alcohol sensitivity. The group at Stanford’s Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome Clinic studied four patients to determine if their long-term COVID had any effect on them after alcohol consumption.

The patients consisted of a 60-year-old male, a 40-year-old female, a 49-year-old female and a 36-year-old female, according to the study. The patients' medical histories and alcohol consumption habits before and after COVID-19 infection were documented in the study.

"The patients highlighted in this report, despite varying demographics and health backgrounds, share a new-onset sensitivity to alcohol post-COVID-19 infection, triggering unprecedented symptoms at similar or lower alcohol consumption levels," according to the study.

Beer spouts along the back wall of the bar in Middletown, Ohio.

How did long COVID patients feel after drinking again?

The 60-year-old male told researchers that after recovering from acute COVID, he now gets headaches when he consumes the same amount of alcohol he drank before the infection.

"The patient experienced chronic, daily headaches characterized by a squeezing sensation at the top and back of the head, typically worst at night," according to the study. "The patient had a normal head CT and brain MRI."

The three women involved in the study reported having more frequent headaches, flushing, grogginess and "overwhelming" fatigue after having drinks. The 40-year-old woman said even drinking small amounts of alcohol makes her feel like she is suffering from “alcohol poisoning." The 49-year-old woman told researchers a glass of wine made her feel like she couldn't move.

Questions remain regarding long COVID, increased alcohol sensitivity

The study's authors acknowledged further studies would need to be done to cement their hypotheses as a "definitive causal link between (long COVID) and alcohol sensitivity cannot be established based on a limited case series."

"Alcohol sensitivity following viral infections in general have not been well characterized in the medical literature," according to the study. "However, it is a relatively common phenomenon observed in patients with (chronic fatigue syndrome), a related condition to (long COVID), and has been anecdotally reported on social media among (long COVID) patients."

Suffering from long COVID? Here's how a new NIH study could help ease symptoms

Researchers referenced a study done in the United Kingdom which found that of 114 diagnosed long-term COVID patients, two-thirds of them "voluntarily decreased their alcohol consumption due to exacerbation of the following symptoms: fatigue, nausea, hangover, and sleep disturbances."

"It is not clear whether these alcohol reactions represent decreased tolerance threshold for alcohol, immune-mediated alcohol allergy to components in the alcohol drink, toxicity effects, or other sensitivity mechanisms," the study says about long COVID patients' increased sensitivity to alcohol.

Harvard Health, Stanford Clinic give tips on how to manage and prevent hangovers

To manage increased alcohol sensitivity, Stanford researchers recommend the abstinence and avoidance of alcohol, symptom-triggering ingredients and antihistamines.

Harvard Health suggests the following to cure hangovers:

Drinking fluids

Eating carbohydrates

Avoiding dark-colored alcoholic beverages

Taking a pain reliever (Aspirin and ibuprofen are recommended over Tylenol)

Drinking coffee or tea

Taking B vitamins and Zinc

Consuming another drink or two to ease withdrawal ("hair of the dog")

Preventing hangovers can include drinking slowly on a full stomach, drinking in moderation, drinking a glass of water in between drinks containing alcohol and assessing one's drinking limits based on gender and weight, according to Harvard Health.

"Women should have no more than 1 drink per day and men no more than 2 drinks per day," the medical school said. "One drink is defined as 12 fluid ounces (360 milliliters) of beer that has about 5% alcohol, 5 fluid ounces (150 milliliters) of wine that has about 12% alcohol, or 1 1/2 fluid ounces (45 milliliters) of 80-proof liquor."

Jonathan Limehouse covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at JLimehouse@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Long COVID may increase alcohol sensitivity, Stanford research finds