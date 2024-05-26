How long will the cicadas be here in Illinois?

More and more people are seeing and hearing cicadas in Illinois.

The historic dual emergence of the insects brings more questions. We have some answers.

How long will cicadas be in Illinois?

Because their emergence from the ground is temperature-dependent, cicadas don't all appear at the same time. That means some later arrivals should be around until at least mid-June.

What's the purpose of cicadas?

Cicada nymphs aerate the soil. The emergent adults prune mature trees and provide an abundant source of food for wildlife. After they die, cicadas' bodies provide a source of nitrogen for growing trees.

Why do cicadas die after mating?

Basically, cicadas die after mating because their job is done and their life cycle is complete. Once cicadas have mated and the females have laid their eggs, they don't live long, according to USA TODAY. They will die after spending only five weeks above ground, says National Geographic. In other cases, adult periodical cicadas live for just three to four weeks, reports the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

Why do cicadas make noise?

Basically, cicadas make noise to breed. The loud, buzzing sound you are hearing comes from the male cicadas. There are different types of cicada calls, including congregational songs — to establish territory and attract females — and a courting call to the lady cicadas.

Each of the 3,000-plus cicada species has a distinct sound. One theory for the songs' loud volume is that it may deter predators, according to Britannica.com. Cicadas have been called the world's loudest insect. The loudest cicadas are the periodical ones, likely because they are so numerous.

What are cicadas attracted to?

In addition to other cicadas, the insects are drawn to the sounds of machinery, reports the Cicada Mania website. It says cicadas are attracted to lawn mowers, leaf blowers and more. The website suggests cicadas may regard loud, vibrating machinery as "a particularly impressive periodical cicada chorusing center, so males want to join in with the chorus and females want to mate with the particularly impressive males."

Are cicadas attracted to light?

Like many insects, cicadas are attracted to lights, adds Cicada Mania. Adult periodical cicadas, however, are most active during the day.

