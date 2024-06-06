Long Branch teen, juvenile face murder, gang charges in 2023 Asbury Park triple shooting

FREEHOLD – A Long Branch teen and a juvenile have been charged with murder and gang criminality in connection with a July 2023 triple shooting in Asbury Park that left one dead and two others injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thursday.

Michael Sally, 19, was charged with the first degree crimes of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and gang criminality; the second degree crimes of aggravated assault (two counts), unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; as well as the third degree crime of receiving stolen property, Santiago said.

The juvenile defendant, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, had juvenile complaints filed against him that correspond with the charges filed against Sally, according to the prosecutor.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, Asbury Park Police were dispatched to the Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex on Atlantic Avenue for a report of a shooting, Santiago said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the three victims, all adult males who had sustained injuries.

The three victims were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where two were treated for their injuries and released, Santiago said. The third victim, Lativity Lyons, 21, of Asbury Park, died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m.

Kyle Lyons holds a picture of his late son Lativity, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Asbury Park.

A fourth victim, the intended target of the shooting, was uninjured, Santiago said.

Sally was located and apprehended on Wednesday, June 5, in Long Branch by members of the prosecutor’s office, the Asbury Park Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Santiago said. The juvenile was being held at a juvenile detention center on unrelated juvenile complaints.

Santiago urged anyone with information about this case to contact MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Robert Champouillon at 732-774-1300.

Information about this or any crime can be anonymously submitted to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-671-4400; through the free P3 Tips mobile app or through the Crime Stoppers website.

Convictions on charges of this nature can be punishable by terms of up to life in state prison, except that the juvenile, if tried as an adult and convicted of murder, would be entitled to a parole review after serving twenty years in state prison, Santiago said.

