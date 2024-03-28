How long do you need to boil water? Boil water notices issued in Jackson for March 25 - 28

Boil water advisories were issued during the last week of March for Jackson, Mississippi, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The boil water alerts were issued as a result of repair work performed on the City of Jackson water system.

Boil water notices issued week of March 25 - 28:

• City of Jackson-JXN Water (W. Silas St, S. Gallatin St, Union St, Summer St)

Issued on 3/27/2024

• City of Jackson-JXN Water (Eddy St. and adjoining roads)

Issued on 3/27/2024.

• City of Jackson-JXN Water (Avalon Rd. and adjoining roads)

Issued on 3/27/2024.

• City of Jackson-JXN Water (Windy Hill Cv, Spring Valley Dr, Springridge Rd)

Issued on 3/26/2024. Located in Hinds County.

• City of Jackson-JXN Water (Whiting Rd, Dixie Dr, Van Winkle Park Dr, John R Lynch St)

Issued on 3/26/2024.

• City of Jackson-JXN Water (President Street)

Issued on 3/25/2024.

How long do I boil water?

During a boil water advisory, bottled water is the best option until officials say otherwise, according to the Center for Disease Control. If you do not have bottled water available, the next best option is to boil your tap water to make it safe to drink. If boiling your tap water is not possible, you can disinfect it to make it safe to drink.

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Keep heating the water for one more minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How long do you need to boil water? Boil water notices for Jackson MS