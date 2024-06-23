Long Bend Fire on Deschutes River brings 'precautionary' evacuation of two campgrounds

The Long Bend Fire burning on the Deschutes River in Central Oregon was 108 acres as of Saturday night and had brought an evacuation of two popular campgrounds.

The Long Bend Fire burning on the west side of the Deschutes River, roughly 4 miles southwest of Maupin, has brought "a precautionary evacuation" for two popular campgrounds.

The fire, which blackened 108 acres by Saturday night and was 0% contained, brought the evacuation of Harpham Flat and Wapinitia campgrounds.

Currently there are no boating closures on the river in an area very popular for whitewater rafting, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. "However, boaters should use caution in the area as helicopters may be dipping out of the river," the agency said in a social media post.

Engines, rappellers and aerial resources knocked down forward spread earlier in the day but firefighters will remain on scene overnight.

"Additional resources will arrive on scene tomorrow to support suppression operations," COFI said.

