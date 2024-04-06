Long Beach double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Long Beach.

The incident happened Thursday on the 600 block of East 61st Street at around 6:44 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found two injured men at the scene — one with a gunshot wound to his upper body and another with a gunshot to his lower body.

The man with the upper body injury was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Mario Morales-Moreno, 51, from Long Beach.

The second man was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives discovered multiple gunshots were fired toward the victims. Although the motive behind the deadly shooting remains unknown, police do not believe the victims were the intended targets.

Officers later detained three male suspects in the area. One of them had a firearm and was arrested at the scene. Their involvement in the deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Police said they have since increased patrols in the area following the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

