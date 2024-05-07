Long-awaited park opens in Lexington neighborhood displaced by Newtown Pike

It was a promise made two decades ago when the neighborhood of Davis Bottom was razed to make way for the Newtown Pike extension.

The new neighborhood, now called Davis Park, would get a new park when construction of Newtown Pike was completed, state and city leaders said about 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, city, neighborhood and state officials celebrated the grand opening of the nearby park that includes a new playground, a shelter, multi-use trail and open green space.

“No neighborhood is complete without a beautiful park,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton during a press conference at the park located along Newtown Pike, Oliver Lewis Way and Versailles Road.

Former mayor and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said the project was a team effort with city, state and federal officials.

“It’s a monumental day that we can celebrate a promise made and a promise kept,” Gray said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which oversaw the Newtown Pike extension project, was able to secure $1 million in funding for the park. The city contributed $200,000.

Byron Mitchell, president of the Community Land Trust and longtime Davis Park resident, said the park will serve as a gathering area for the neighborhood. The Community Land Trust was formed to buy the land the new neighborhood sits on.

“We now have this beautiful facility to enjoy,” Mitchell said.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Jennifer Reynolds, who represents the area, said the park is just one many changes at Davis Park.

A new 3,800 square foot community center will be constructed in Davis Park. The community center will be completed by late 2024 and will cost $3 million. Integrity Architecture/LFUCG

“I’m so thrilled to see it come to fruition,” Reynolds said. “Parks can be a symbol of hope for the future. This park stands in a historic area to remember the people that were here before it and to serve as a gathering place for those that live and frequent it now.”

Dozens of families were relocated to make way for the Newtown Pike extension. Families started moving out of their homes to make way for the federal highway project in 2006.

A little less than 100 people lived in government-provided mobile homes starting in 2008 until affordable homes and apartments were built over the next decade. The park that was once there was removed due to a sewer project.

In addition to affordable homes and apartments, the plans for the area had long called for a park. Before construction on Newtown Pike began, the neighborhood had a beloved park.

In addition to the park, the city has also started construction on a new community center. Using federal coronavirus relief money, the city set aside $2 million for the new community center. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contributed $1 million toward the community center, which will have meeting spaces and offices for the Community Land Trust.

The community center is expected to open later this year.