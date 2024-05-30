Long-awaited I-65 interchange to open Friday: 'A major win for Spring Hill'

A project that has been many years, not to mention dollars, in the making is finally seeing its near completion with Spring Hill's newest I-65 interchange.

On Wednesday, the city hosted local, state, and federal leaders for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the interchange. This is also in conjunction with the adjacent June Lake mixed-use development, another major project designed to provide housing, hotel and office space to the city's growing population and workforce.

"The new interchange, located at Exit 55, will provide the city with a much needed second direct access point to the interstate, while also connecting to Lewisburg Pike on the eastern side of I-65," a press release states.

The interchange's design is also somewhat rare to Tennessee, one which is carefully styled to ease daily interstate congestion.

"The 'Diverging Diamond' design is the fourth such interchange in Tennessee. The design is meant to help ease the flow of traffic to and from I-65," the press release states.

“I’m grateful for the fantastic work of our city staff and elected officials, past and present, who were able to make this project a reality,” Mayor Jim Hagaman said. “Through their extraordinary work, and with partnerships at the local, state, and federal levels, we secured a major win for Spring Hill residents.”

This project has been a vision of the City of Spring Hill for more than a decade, and it would not have become reality without the help of many external entities.

“Thanks to federal investments focused on safety and innovation, I am pleased to celebrate the opening of this much-needed highway interchange that will spur economic development in the region, create new opportunities for the local community and positively impact travelers throughout Tennessee,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

“This project shows how important federal highway funding is in delivering safer, more accessible, cleaner transportation infrastructure to communities large and small all across the country.”

The total cost of the project amounts to approximately $56.8 million — a cost shared by Spring Hill and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

Exit 55 on Interstate 65 and June Lake Boulevard will officially open to the public on Friday, May 31.

For more information, please contact Spring Hill Communications Director Lucas Wright at lwright@springhilltn.org.

