This long-anticipated highway in far north Fort Worth finally opens its new lanes

Jubilant commuters in far north Fort Worth began streaming east and west along the newly opened lanes of Texas 170 this week.

The highly anticipated highway linking Interstate 35 West and Texas 114 opened all its new main lanes Tuesday, according to announcements from the Westlake town government and Alliance Texas, the Hillwood-owned master planned community that encompasses the road.

Builders began revamping the 30-year-old highway in September 2020 to accommodate the swell of residents and businesses that have flocked to the area in recent years. State transportation officials expected to finish it in December 2023, according to TxDOT’s online project tracker.

The discovery of a structural flaw in a Union Pacific rail bridge traversing the road in February derailed its full opening. Road workers closed “various lanes” during off-peak hours over the ensuing weeks as engineers rushed to resolve the issue.

Alliance footnoted the announcement with news that lanes on Texas 170’s frontage roads would be closed intermittently in between rush hours until this summer, when TxDOT expects to finalize touch-ups to the highway.