Lone Star Brass presents 'Audience Choice'

Mar. 11—Lone Star Brass has scheduled its spring recital titled "Audience Choice" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at FMH Foundation Garden at Arts Council Midland, 1506 W Illinois Ave. (outdoor venue).

The recital will feature classical favorites by Bach, Holborne, Deddos, Lara and more. The second half of the program will be audience choice.

General admission tickets are $25 and students at $12.

For tickets and more information, visit wtxs.org or call 800-514-3849.