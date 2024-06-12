Lone Republican to oppose Garland contempt: ‘Enough is enough’

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), the lone Republican to vote against a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, says his colleagues’ move only serves to “further politicize our judicial system.”

“As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system to score political points. The American people expect Congress to work for them, solve policy problems, and prioritize good governance,” Joyce said in a statement after the vote.

“Enough is enough.”

While Joyce was the only member to oppose the measure, which was adopted 216-207, several Republicans privately expressed hesitation about backing the measure.

House Republicans filed a contempt resolution after Garland refused to turn over audio of President Biden’s conversation with special counsel Robert Hur.

Although House impeachment investigators claimed it could prove useful for their impeachment investigation, they already have the transcript of the conversation, which shows their lines of inquiry were not discussed.

Biden also claimed executive privilege over the tapes, a move that limits prosecution of those who fail to provide information sought by subpoena.

Garland resisted turning over the tapes, arguing it could harm the Justice Department’s ability to score cooperation from witnesses who may not want their conversations shared with Congress.

